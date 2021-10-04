Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Only 7 Pakistani politicians in Pandora Papers, says ICIJ

Data cover years between 1996 and 2020

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

If someone thought that Pandora Papers did not cover the past three years of Imran Khan government they were proved wrong when the details of the leaked documents emerged.

The documents released as Pandora Paper were created between 1996 and 2020, ICIJ says. So, it covers at least two years of Imran Khan government.

There are fewer politicians than other people from Pakistan included in the papers. The documents name 700 Pakistanis but only 7 of them are politicians, according to an ICI choropleth map that show where the 336 politicians named in Pandora Papers come from.

The largest number of politicians is from Ukrain, where 38 statesmen were named. Russian has 19 politicians named in the Pandora Papers and India only 6.

However, it must be noted that the number does not include families or relatives of politicians involved in setting up offshore companies.

Where the data came from

The data comes from 14 entities, according to ICIJ. These companies provided services to their wealthy clients, politicians, businessmen, and retired military officials, to incorporate offshore companies in low- or no-tax jurisdictions.

“The entities enable owners to conceal their identities from the public and sometimes from regulators. Often, the providers help them open bank accounts in countries with light financial regulation,” ICIJ said.

The offshore service providers are based in British Virgin Islands, Seychelles, Hong Kong, Belize, Panama, South Dakota and other secrecy jurisdictions, according to ICIJ. Umar Cheema, the Pakistani member of the ICIJ, says most of the offshore companies were registered in British Virgin Islands.

A summary of the data shows Trident Trust Company Limited was the largest offshore service provide in British Virgin Islands. The second biggest company to yield documents was Alcogal in Panama.

Why offshore companies were created

The biggest advantage that owners of offshore companies enjoy is that they can mask their identities. However, the companies also help them live a luxurious life.

They use such entities to “purchase real estate, yachts, jets and life insurance” and “to make investments and to move money between bank accounts,” ICIJ said.

The offshore companies also help in “estate planning and other inheritance issues; and the avoidance of taxes through complex financial schemes.”

Documents linked to financial crimes

ICIJ says some of the documents revealed through Pandora Papers are tied to financial crimes, including money laundering.

The 11.9 million documents name “more than 330 politicians and 130 Forbes billionaires, as well as celebrities, fraudsters, drug dealers, royal family members and leaders of religious groups around the world.”

It is a trove of 2.94 terabyte data. The documents include passports, bank statements, tax declarations, company incorporation records, and real estate contracts.

“The Pandora Papers investigation also reveals how banks and law firms work closely with offshore service providers to design complex corporate structures.”

FaceBook WhatsApp
pandora papers
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Where Pandora Papers data came from, Pandora Papers money laundering, how many politician in Pandora Papers, Pandora Papers, Pakistani politicians,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Bigger than Panama: Several Pakistani names in upcoming Pandora Papers
Bigger than Panama: Several Pakistani names in upcoming Pandora Papers
Pandora Papers: 700 Pakistani names in leaked offshore company documents
Pandora Papers: 700 Pakistani names in leaked offshore company documents
Omer Sharif will never come home
Omer Sharif will never come home
Pandora Papers to strengthen PM Imran Khan's narrative: minister
Pandora Papers to strengthen PM Imran Khan’s narrative: minister
Omer Sharif funeral, rain in Karachi, Pandora Papers
Omer Sharif funeral, rain in Karachi, Pandora Papers
Ex-husband rapes woman, throws acid on her in Burewala
Ex-husband rapes woman, throws acid on her in Burewala
Scuffle breaks out at PML-N convention in Bahawalpur
Scuffle breaks out at PML-N convention in Bahawalpur
'Pakistani general bought London apartment from Indian movie director'
‘Pakistani general bought London apartment from Indian movie director’
Housing society offices set on fire after guards kill two
Housing society offices set on fire after guards kill two
Karachi underpass, road to be named after Omer Sharif
Karachi underpass, road to be named after Omer Sharif
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.