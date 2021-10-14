One terrorist killed in Wana security operation

Security forces killed a wanted terrorist Arif Ullah alias Dadullah during an operation for eliminating terrorists in Mir Ali of Waziristan.

An ISPR statement said that the search operation was carried out on Wednesday after receiving intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The terrorist, wanted in many heinous cases, was killed in a skirmish with armed forces. Arifullah was implicated in several cases, including carrying out attacks on armed forces.

