One suspect arrested in DG Khan varsity rape video controversy

A man, identified as Javed Akhter, was arrested Tuesday morning, for his alleged involvement in raping and harassing women students and teachers at a private educational institute in Dera Ghazi Khan.

Earlier this week, videos of the assault and harassment surfaced on social media after which the varsity was sealed. The videos show two teachers abusing and raping women students.

According to the police, Akhter confessed that the institute was being used for illegal activities. “Officially, the varsity was closed because of the coronavirus pandemic but we have been using the building’s ground floor,” he said.

Akhter named three other men, Mujahid, Osama, and Habib, as his accomplices. They are presently on the run.

On October 2, DG Khan police spokesperson Mohammad Sami told SAMAA Digital that Regional Police Officer Faisal Rana has taken notice of the issue and ordered District Police Officer Omar Saeed Malik to take action against the accused and submit a report.

A special team of police officers and IT experts has been formed under the DSP to verify the authenticity of the videos and investigate other related issues, he added.

The educational institute is located in Block-7 in DG Khan city. People living in the neighbourhood urged the police to crackdown against the suspects, according to local journalists.