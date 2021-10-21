Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
One killed in Lahore factory boiler explosion

Factory manager injured

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 47 mins ago
A loud explosion shook Lahore Thursday afternoon. A boiler at a beverages factory, located on the Multan road, blasted, killing the a passerby, and injuring the factory manager.

Videos from the site showed heavy smoke and flames billowing into the sky.
Within a few hours, the blaze engulfed the entire factory.

People living in the neighbourhood gathered outside the factory and fire brigade trucks were immediately called in. The blaze was doused three hours later.

Witnesses described the explosion as terrifying. "When we heard the blast, we thought a bomb exploded somewhere," one of them said. Meanwhile, another main, living two blocks from the factory, said that the glass of his house's windows were left shattered.

According to Rescue 1122, the injured man sustained third-degree burns and has been moved to the hospital. The passerby killed in the explosion has been identified as Yaseen.

 
