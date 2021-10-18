One dead, three injured in Khairpur truck collision

One killed and three were injured in a fire that erupted after two trucks collided at National Highway near Khairpur.

The deceased was identified as the driver of one of the trucks.

According to the police, the incident within the Khairpur Special Economic Zone.

The injured are being shifted to Gambat Hospital.

Police alleged that they informed the fire brigade immediately but took two hours to reach the spot.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.