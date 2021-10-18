Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

One dead, three injured in Khairpur truck collision

Incident occurred in economic zone

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 18, 2021 | Last Updated: 28 mins ago

One killed and three were injured in a fire that erupted after two trucks collided at National Highway near Khairpur.

The deceased was identified as the driver of one of the trucks.

According to the police, the incident within the Khairpur Special Economic Zone.

The injured are being shifted to Gambat Hospital.

Police alleged that they informed the fire brigade immediately but took two hours to reach the spot.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Khairpur, trucks collision, one dead, two injured, National Highway
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tiger Force: Bilawal
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
Tourists stranded after snowfall at Babusar Top
Tourists stranded after snowfall at Babusar Top
Sheikh Rasheed calls opposition stupid, fires back at Maryam
Sheikh Rasheed calls opposition stupid, fires back at Maryam
T20 World Cup, PPP Karachi rally, ISI chief appointment
T20 World Cup, PPP Karachi rally, ISI chief appointment
Petrol price hike: Countries don't run on subsidies, says Fawad
Petrol price hike: Countries don’t run on subsidies, says Fawad
Police officer injured in Karachi factory fire
Police officer injured in Karachi factory fire
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
Fuel price hike affects lives, sparks protests
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
IMF talks, PPP, PDM announce protests, petrol price hikes
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.