Omer Sharif’s funeral in Karachi, NAB ordinance

Here are some of the major developments from Tuesday night and the stories we are following Wednesday, October 6, 2021.

Omer Sharif’s body was brought back to Karachi from Istanbul in the early hours of Wednesday. The body was handed over to Omer’s family at the cargo terminal. It has been moved to the Edhi morgue and will be taken to Omer Sharif’s residence in Gulshan-e-Iqbal at 12pm.For all the updates check here.

The government has drafted the NAB ordinance and will be issued today. It will remove the “legal laguna” of consulting with the Opposition on picking a new chief or extending the incumbent’s tenure, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said.

Young doctors announced a boycott of police treatment and are threatening to close OPDs from today if their demands are not accepted. Why are the young doctors protesting, check here.

President Arif Alvi will inaugurate the STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) program today. The Ministry of Science will launch a pilot project in 50 government higher secondary schools. Training will be provided in the field of STEM for matric and FSC students.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has approached the Islamabad High Court seeking an annulment in the final verdict of the Avenfield Apartment case.