These are the news we will be following today, Sunday, October 3, 2021 from across Pakistan and internationally.

Legendary comedian Omer Sharif passed away in Germany Saturday after contracting mild pneumonia. His body will be transported to Pakistan on Monday. Until then, it has been sent to a mortuary in Nuremberg.

The Met Office has forecast rain in Karachi.

The district administration of Islamabad has reopened parks and other recreational spots for people after a dip in coronavirus cases was recorded.

A consortium of investigative journalists is set to release the PandoraPapers, said to be their “most expansive exposé of financial secrecy yet”. A number of Pakistanis are on the list as well. The PandoraPapers would be released at 9:30pm on Sunday Pakistan standard time.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the offer of amnesty was only for the “good Taliban” and talks on this were underway at the “highest level”. He clarified that the offer was not for militants who were responsible for bloodshed in the country.

A DVD cover of Bakra Qiston Pay

Omer Sharif was the people’s man. When he talked, his audience felt as if he was voicing what they had in their hearts. He would put to words things, they dared not.

