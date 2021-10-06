Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Omer Sharif to be laid to rest today

He will be buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Omer Sharif’s body is being flown back to Karachi where his funeral prayers will be offered on Wednesday.

The flight carrying Omer’s body will leave for Karachi from Istanbul at 12:30pm (PST). It is expected to reach Karachi around 5:45am, Wednesday.

Jawad, Omer Sharif’s son, said that Maulana Bashir Farooqui will lead the prayers. The prayers will be offered at 3pm Wednesday, at Umer Sharif Park in Clifton, Block 2.

Omer Sharif passed away on October 2, 2021, two days after he was hospitalised in Nuremberg with pneumonia. He was suffering from cardiac complications and a kidney infection.

omer sharif funeral

As per his wishes, Omer will be buried at one of the three graveyards located inside the compound of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Karachi.

The graveyard is less than 10mins away from the park where Omer’s final prayers will be offered.

Although people are allowed to attend the funeral, no one except for the family and select few will be allowed inside the graveyard where Omer will be laid to rest.

Who else is buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard?

There are three small graveyards in shrine’s compound:

Other famous personalities who are buried in the compound of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine include

1. Allama Shah Ahmed Noorani of JUP

2. Sultana Mehmood, mother of PTI leader Aamir Liaquat Hussain

3. Shaikh Liaquat, former MQM MNA and father of Aamir Liaquat

4. Prof Karrar Hussain, father of Taj Haider, PPP leader

5. Shireen Jinnah, sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah & Fatima Jinnah

6. Khursheed Ahmed, famous Na’at Khawun.

The burial of Omer Sharif will be taken place in Shaikh Liaquat Compound located at Abdul Shah Ghazi Mazar.

Traffic plan for Omer Sharif’s funeral

Traffic Police released the traffic plan for the funeral of Omer Sharif. The funeral will be taken from Jinnah International Airport to Umer Sharif Park, Clifton via Shahra-e-Faisal. It will be escorted escorted by traffic police.

As per the plan, around 200 traffic wardens would be deployed at the route, park, and funeral site.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Omer Sharif funeral, Umer Sharif namaz-e-janaza, umer sharif funeral, umer sharif last rites
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Facebook, WhatsApp 'back online' after six-hour global outage
Facebook, WhatsApp ‘back online’ after six-hour global outage
I have had enough: Aamir Liaquat on resigning from PTI
I have had enough: Aamir Liaquat on resigning from PTI
Karachi nullah victims to be paid Rs15,000 a month
Karachi nullah victims to be paid Rs15,000 a month
Plane lands safely at Lahore airport after bird strike
Plane lands safely at Lahore airport after bird strike
Islamabad doctors break into PMC, police baton-charge protesters
Islamabad doctors break into PMC, police baton-charge protesters
Twitter reacts to worldwide Facebook, WhatsApp outage
Twitter reacts to worldwide Facebook, WhatsApp outage
Fire erupts at Faisalabad bank
Fire erupts at Faisalabad bank
Bikers will have to install side mirrors
Bikers will have to install side mirrors
Maryam Nawaz approaches court for annulment of Avenfield case verdict
Maryam Nawaz approaches court for annulment of Avenfield case verdict
Islamabad man granted bail in university rape case
Islamabad man granted bail in university rape case
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.