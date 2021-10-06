Omer Sharif to be laid to rest today

Omer Sharif’s body is being flown back to Karachi where his funeral prayers will be offered on Wednesday.

The flight carrying Omer’s body will leave for Karachi from Istanbul at 12:30pm (PST). It is expected to reach Karachi around 5:45am, Wednesday.

Jawad, Omer Sharif’s son, said that Maulana Bashir Farooqui will lead the prayers. The prayers will be offered at 3pm Wednesday, at Umer Sharif Park in Clifton, Block 2.

Omer Sharif passed away on October 2, 2021, two days after he was hospitalised in Nuremberg with pneumonia. He was suffering from cardiac complications and a kidney infection.

As per his wishes, Omer will be buried at one of the three graveyards located inside the compound of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Karachi.

The graveyard is less than 10mins away from the park where Omer’s final prayers will be offered.

Although people are allowed to attend the funeral, no one except for the family and select few will be allowed inside the graveyard where Omer will be laid to rest.

Who else is buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard?

There are three small graveyards in shrine’s compound:

Other famous personalities who are buried in the compound of Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine include

1. Allama Shah Ahmed Noorani of JUP

2. Sultana Mehmood, mother of PTI leader Aamir Liaquat Hussain

3. Shaikh Liaquat, former MQM MNA and father of Aamir Liaquat

4. Prof Karrar Hussain, father of Taj Haider, PPP leader

5. Shireen Jinnah, sister of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah & Fatima Jinnah

6. Khursheed Ahmed, famous Na’at Khawun.

The burial of Omer Sharif will be taken place in Shaikh Liaquat Compound located at Abdul Shah Ghazi Mazar.

Traffic plan for Omer Sharif’s funeral

Traffic Police released the traffic plan for the funeral of Omer Sharif. The funeral will be taken from Jinnah International Airport to Umer Sharif Park, Clifton via Shahra-e-Faisal. It will be escorted escorted by traffic police.

As per the plan, around 200 traffic wardens would be deployed at the route, park, and funeral site.