NSC, Punjab Cabinet ponder TLP protests as crackdown begins

The National Security Council of Pakistan has met to discuss the protest march launched by the militant banned outfit Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP). Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is also chairing a meeting on the same issues.

Shortly before the two meetings began on Friday, Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudry announced that a crackdown against the TLP social media activists had been launched. In a separate development, police in Lahore registered cases against the banned organization.

Earlier on Thursday, Chaudry had told a press conference that the government planned to take off gloves while dealing with the TLP, which, he said, was a militant organization, not a political party.

Chaudhry also warned that the government would not hold talks with the TLP unless it handed over the killer of the policemen who died containing protesters and ended the roadblocks.

رات ایک اہم کاروائی میں کالعدم جماعت سے تعلق رکھنے والے 32 اراکین کو گرفتار کیا گیا ہے یہ لوگ جعلی سوشل میڈیا اکاؤنٹس کے ذریعے نفرت انگیز پرپیگنڈا کر رہے تھے اور جعلی خبروں اور پروپیگنڈے کیخلاف بڑا ایکشن شروع کر دیا گیا ہے جلد ہی مزید گرفتاریاں ہوں گی — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 29, 2021

Crackdown

Referring to the TLP as “a banned party,” Chaudhry on Friday said that at least 32 of its activists had been arrested the previous night.

“These people were using fake social media accounts to propagate hate,” the minister said.

We have “launched a huge action against fake news and propaganda. More arrests will be made shortly,” Chaudhry said.

On the other hand, Lahore police registered two cases against the workers of the banned organization under the charges of disrupting law and order and clashing with the police.

Lahore DIG Operations said that 4 accused were arrested under the first FIR and the police were carrying out raids to arrest others with the help of CCTV footage.

The second FIR has been registered against 119 named and 2,000 unknown accused who were involved in a clash with the police.

Meetings

The National Security Council meeting is being attended by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, DG ISI Faiz Hameed, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, Air Chief Mujahid Anwar Khan, and Naval Chief Admiral M Amjad Khan Niazi.

According to Fawad Chaudry meeting had been called on an urgent basis “in view of the situation arising out of the illegal activities of the banned party.”

In a tweet, Chaudhry said other issues related to national security would also be considered in the meeting.

Punjab Chief Minister on Friday held a separate meeting in Lahore to discuss the issue and chart out a strategy to deal with the TLP protests.

Law Minister Raja Basharat, Special Assistant for Information Hassan Khawar, Punjab Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary Home, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, Additional IG Special Branch and other officials attended the meeting.

Punjab authorities have placed shipping containers at bridges over Chenab and Jhelum rivers to deter the protesters from advancing to Islamabad.

The Pakistan Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has banned TV, radio, and IPTV coverage of the activities of the banned organization. The ban was imposed in April earlier this year and has been renewed by a notification issued this week.