Noor Mukadam case: Zakir Jaffer withdraws petition against indictment

Zakir Jaffer, father of Zahir Jaffer – the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case – has withdrawn his petition against indictment submitted in the Islamabad High Court.

On October 14, a district and sessions court indicted 12 suspects including Zahir, his parents, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor in the case.

Zakir Jaffer has been accused of hiding evidence in the case. According to the case challan, he was in contact with Zahir over the phone on the night of the murder.

At the hearing on Friday, Zakir’s counsel Raja Rizwan Abbasi withdrew the petition against indictment. Consequently, Justice Aamer Farooq disposed of the petitioner’s request.

Earlier, Zakir challenged the sessions court’s decision in the Islamabad High Court claiming that the court’s decision was inappropriate from a legal point of view. Later, Justice Farooq summoned responses from the parties and adjourned the hearing till October 25.

On October 20, a sessions court began the trial of the Noor Mukadam murder case.

Zahir Jaffer’s mother granted bail

Last week, the Supreme Court granted bail to Asmat Adamjee, Zahir Jaffer’s mother, against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

The top court ruled that the role of Zahir’s mother was secondary in the case and approved Asmat’s bail.

The bench has, on the other hand, rejected the petitioner’s plea to challenge the Islamabad High Court’s decision on the case trial. “The trial should be completed within two months, but the right to a fair trial should be provided to the suspects.”