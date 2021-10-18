Noor Mukadam case: Zakir Jaffer challenges indictment in IHC

Zakir Jaffer, father of Zahir Jaffer – the prime suspect in the Noor Mukadam murder case – has challenged the sessions court’s decision to formally charge him for hiding evidence in the crime.

Last week, Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani indicted 12 suspects including Zahir, his parents, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor.

In an application submitted in the Islamabad High Court Monday, Zakir Jaffer said that court’s verdict is inappropriate from a legal point of view.

The verdict gives an impression that the indictment is a mechanical process and the court thinks that the “charge is to be framed as per [the] wish[es] of prosecution/police authorities”, the petition stated.

Supreme Court grants Zahir Jaffer’s mother bail

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court has granted bail to Asmat Adamjee, Zakir Jaffer’s wife, against surety bonds worth Rs1 million.

Asmat and Zakir had filed review petitions in the Supreme Court earlier this month after the Islamabad High Court rejected their bail applications.

The top court ruled that the role of Zahir’s mother was secondary in the case and approved Asmat’s bail.

The bench has, on the other hand, rejected the petitioner’s plea to challenge the Islamabad High Court’s decision on the case trial. “The trial should be completed within two months, but the right to a fair trial should be provided to the suspects.”