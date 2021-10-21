Noor Mukadam case: Verdict on bail of Zahir’s cook reserved

The Islamabad High Court has reserved its verdict on the bail plea of Jamil Ahmed, cook of the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case. Ahmed, along with 11 other suspects, was indicted by a sessions court last week.

At a hearing on Thursday, it was discovered that earlier, a sessions court had rejected the petitioner’s request. Jamil Ahmed has been accused of hiding evidence in the case.

Ahmed’s counsel Rizwan Abbasi told the court that his client’s statement was recorded under section 161. Shaukat Mukadam’s lawyer argued that charges have been formally made against the cook. “It has been proven that he was in touch with Zahir’s gardener and guard on the night of the murder,” he revealed.

A copy of the charges were presented to Justice Amir Farooq as well. Consequently, the court reserved its verdict in the case.

On October 20, a sessions court began the trial of the Noor Mukadam murder case. Earlier, the Islamabad High Court issued notices after Zakir Jaffer filed a petition for annulment of his indictment and has summoned responses over the matter by October 25.

‘Incomplete case records’

On Wednesday, the lawyers of Asmat Adamjee, Zakir Jaffer and employee of Therapy Works filed a petition in court requesting the provision of complete case records.

The defense teams complained that they were just given statements of the witnesses, adding that CCTV footage obtained from the crime scene was not provided to them as well.

After hearing arguments from both the prosecution and the defense, the court ordered the police to provide complete case documents to the suspects. It is pertinent to provide the accused persons the right to fair trial, the court stressed.

The judge added that attempts to delay the case trial were being made. The trial has to be completed within eight weeks. The Supreme Court never commented against the decision which means it has been upheld.