HOME > News

Noor Mukadam case: IHC rules against providing defense CCTV footage

Defense parties adopted they were given incomplete case file

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
The Islamabad High Court has rejected the petitions of Asmat Adamjee, Zakir Jaffer, and Tahir Zahoor -- suspects in the Noor Mukadam murder case -- requesting the provision of CCTV footage obtained by the police. Earlier this month, the suspects approached the court claiming that the police have provided incomplete case records to the defense parties. They said that this was a violation of their right to a fair trial. At a hearing on Tuesday, Justice Aamer Farooq instructed the police to provide statements of all witnesses and suspects in the case to the petitioners but ruled against access to CCTV footage from the crime scene. During a hearing last week, Justice Farooq noted that attempts have been made to delay the case trial, which has to be completed within eight weeks. The Supreme Court never commented against the decision which means it has been upheld. Bails in the case On Saturday, the Islamabad High Court granted bail to Zahir Jaffer's cook Jameel Ahmed against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.  This is the second bail granted in the Noor Mukadam murder case. On October 18, the Supreme Court granted bail to Asmat Adamjee, mother of Zahir Jaffar, against surety bonds worth Rs1 million. Zakir Jaffer’s bail was, on the other hand, rejected. Zahir Jaffer’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee filed review petitions in the Supreme Court earlier this month after the Islamabad High court rejected their bails. They have been accused of hiding evidence in the crime.  Case trial begins On October 20, a district and sessions court commenced the case trial. Earlier, 12 suspects including the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were indicted for the murder of Noor Mukadam, 27.  Other suspects included Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor. 
