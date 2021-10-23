Noor Mukadam case: IHC grants bail to Zahir Jaffer’s cook

The Islamabad High Court has granted bail to Jamil Ahmed, cook of Zahir Jaffer – the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam murder case.

The verdict on the bail application was announced by Justice Aamer Farooq Saturday. The court has ordered the release of Ahmed against surety bonds worth Rs50,000.

The Islamabad High Court reserved its verdict on Ahmed’s bail plea on October 20. He has been accused of hiding evidence in the case. He was indicted by a sessions court last week.

At the hearing on Thursday, Ahmed’s counsel Rizwan Abbasi told the court that his client’s statement was recorded under section 161. Shaukat Mukadam’s lawyer argued that charges have been formally made against the cook. “It has been proven that he was in touch with Zahir’s gardener and guard on the night of the murder,” he revealed.

A copy of the charges was presented to the court as well.

This is the second bail granted in the Noor Mukadam murder case. On October 18, the Supreme Court granted bail to Asmat Adamjee, mother of Zahir Jaffar, against surety bonds worth Rs1 million. Zakir Jaffer’s bail was, on the other hand, rejected.

Zahir Jaffer’s parents, Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee filed review petitions in the Supreme Court earlier this month after the Islamabad High court rejected their bails. They have been accused of hiding evidence in the crime.

Case trial begins

On October 20, a district and sessions court commenced the case trial. Earlier, 12 suspects including the prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were indicted for the murder of Noor Mukadam, 27.

Other suspects included Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed, and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor.

Suspects named in the case challan: