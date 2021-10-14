Noor Mukadam case: Court indicts 12 including Zahir Jaffer

They denied all the charges
A district and sessions court indicted on Thursday 12 suspects including prime Zahir Jaffer for the murder of Noor Mukadam, daughter of former diplomat.
Besides Zahir, all the people who have been indicted in the case include Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor.
The suspects have denied charges.
The court has order the prosecution to present its witnesses on October 20, 2021.
Six of the accused including prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were brought from the Adiala Jail. Theapy Works employees, who are currently on bail, appeared before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani in personal capacity.
The Islamabad High Court had ordered to complete the trial of the case in two months.
Earlier, during the proceeding, Zahir kept interfering. These people entered my house, he said pointing at Therapy Works employees.
Noor wanted to be sacrificed, she presented herself, Zahir Jaffer said. Zahir’s employee Iftikhar burst into tears in the court room.
Noor used to visit Zahir’s place for last two years, I didn’t know something like this would happen, he said.
Zahir Jaffer – prime suspect
Zakir Jaffer – Zahir’s father
Asmat Zakir – Zahir’s mother
Muhammad Iftikhar – Zahir’s employee
Jameel Ahmed – Zahir’s employee
Muhammad Jan – Zahir’s employee
Tahir Zahoor – Therapy Works CEO
Dilip Kumar – Therapy Works employee
Wamik Riaz – Therapy Works employee
Umar Abbas – Therapy Works employee
Abdul Haq – Therapy Works employee