Noor Mukadam case: Court indicts 12 including Zahir Jaffer

They denied all the charges

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 14, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Pic23-003 ISLAMABAD: Sep23- Accused of Noor Mukadam Murdred Case Zahir Jaffer, his father Zakir Jaffer and six other suspects are waiting outside the Court of Session Jude Muhammad Atta Rabbani for hearing at F-8 Kacheri in Federal capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Sultan Bashir

A district and sessions court indicted on Thursday 12 suspects including prime Zahir Jaffer for the murder of Noor Mukadam, daughter of former diplomat.

Besides Zahir, all the people who have been indicted in the case include Zahir’s parents Zakir Jaffer and Asmat Adamjee, Zahir’s employees Muhammad Iftikhar, Jameel Ahmed and Muhammad Jan, and six Therapy Works employees including CEO Tahir Zahoor.

The suspects have denied charges.

The court has order the prosecution to present its witnesses on October 20, 2021.

Six of the accused including prime suspect Zahir Jaffer were brought from the Adiala Jail. Theapy Works employees, who are currently on bail, appeared before the court of Additional Sessions Judge Atta Rabbani in personal capacity.

The Islamabad High Court had ordered to complete the trial of the case in two months.

Zahir says Noor presented herself for sacrifice

Earlier, during the proceeding, Zahir kept interfering. These people entered my house, he said pointing at Therapy Works employees.

Noor wanted to be sacrificed, she presented herself, Zahir Jaffer said. Zahir’s employee Iftikhar burst into tears in the court room.

Noor used to visit Zahir’s place for last two years, I didn’t know something like this would happen, he said.

Suspects named in the case challan

Zahir Jaffer – prime suspect

Zakir Jaffer – Zahir’s father

Asmat Zakir – Zahir’s mother

Muhammad Iftikhar – Zahir’s employee

Jameel Ahmed – Zahir’s employee

Muhammad Jan – Zahir’s employee

Tahir Zahoor – Therapy Works CEO

Dilip Kumar – Therapy Works employee

Wamik Riaz – Therapy Works employee

Umar Abbas – Therapy Works employee

Abdul Haq – Therapy Works employee

noor mukadam case
 
