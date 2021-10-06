Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
‘No updates about government-TTP reconciliation talks: minister

Sheikh Rasheed says the government is trying to resolve issues amicably

Posted: Oct 6, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said on Wednesday that he had no updates regarding the reconciliation talks between the government and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan or TTP.

There would be no harm in reconciliating with the TTP if they committed to uphold the sanctity of the Constitution, the minister said in a media talk.

He said it had been reported that three or four groups had joined the banned organization.

He said the government was trying to resolve various issues in an amicable manner but if this did not happen then the Army was capable of making a proper response.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan in an interview with the TRT World had said that his government was in talks with some groups of the banned TTP.

The prime minister said that there were different groups in the TTP and some of them wanted to hold peace talks with the government. “So, we are in talks with them. It’s a reconciliation process.”

When asked if the Afghan Taliban were helping them in the talks, PM Khan had said, “In the sense that the talks are taking place in Afghanistan, in that sense, Yes.”

