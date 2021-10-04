No one surprised by Pandora leak: Sheikh Rasheed

Your browser does not support the video tag.

No one was surprised by the Pandora Papers leak as none of the names on the list were new, said Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad on SAMAA TV's show Naya Din Monday.

The Pandora Papers exposing hundreds of offshore company details was released on Sunday night by the ICIJ. Seven hundred Pakistani names are said to be part of the list. Many of these names are of prominent Pakistani ministers and politicians, generals and businessmen.



Sheikh Rasheed said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would take legal and constitutional action against whoever was found guilty. He said the PM has categorically stated that people who have declared their companies would not be investigated but those who hide their assets would have to explain why they had set up these companies abroad.

The interior minister said the situation would be clearer after a Cabinet meeting. The prime minister understands this issue and the result will emerge soon, he said.

He said the names in the papers were almost the same. They were already circulating.

On October 3, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists or ICIJ has released 11.9 million leaked documents to expose the “financial secrecy” of world leaders and others.

The names of at least 700 Pakistanis are said to be on the Pandora Papers but only 7 of them are politicians, according to an ICI choropleth map that show where the 336 politicians named in Pandora Papers come from.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that every name in the Pandra Paper from Pakistan will be investigated.

The names of retired military officials, politicians, and businessmen from Pakistan are in the Pandora Papers. All you need to know about Pandora Papers here.