‘No more roadblocks during international or local cricket matches’

The Lahore High Court has ordered the Punjab home secretary that no road be blocked during national and international cricket matches.

The court heard a petition filed by a citizen.

Hearing the same petition last week, the court had asked the authorities, “Who told you to block roads during matches?”

Lahore CTO told the court that the instructions to block roads were issued by the home department. “No police policymaking is involved in the decision,” he said.

At the hearing on Thursday, the home secretary appeared in the court.

During the hearing, Justice Shahid Karim remarked that Lahore has become one of the most polluted cities in the world and the atmosphere is polluted because of smog.

The court said no roads will be blocked during cricket matches either local or international.

The home secretary assured the court that an alternative traffic plan would be issued to maintain the flow of traffic during matches.

“If the Pakistan Cricket Board is hosting international events, they should accommodate the teams near the stadiums,” Justice Karim said, adding that closing or blocking roads is not a solution.

Every time an international event is scheduled in Pakistan, the first step taken by authorities is to block roads and traffic, people often complain.

When the New Zealand cricket team arrived in Rawalpindi, the Cricket Stadium Road was closed for all the matches.

Murree Road from Faizabad to the Double Road was closed every time the cricket teams arrived at the stadium or left. People were told to use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience.



