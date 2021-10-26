No deaths in Balochistan as dengue cases touch 1,880 mark

At least 1,880 cases of dengue fever were reported over the past year in Balochistan, coordinator of the Malaria Control Program Khalid Qambarani said on Tuesday.

“No death has so far been reported from anywhere in the province,” he said.

Most of the cases, he said, were reported predominantly from three districts in Balochistan, Lasbela, Gwadar and Kech. “The majority of dengue fever cases occur between March and October and the cases have substantially subsided after temperatures started going down,” Qambarani said.

The incidence of dengue fever was much below the number of cases reported over the past four or five months, he said.

A year ago, the total number of dengue fever cases reported in the province totaled more than 3,500.