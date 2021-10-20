No-confidence move tabled against Jam Kamal Khan

Jam Kamal Khan needs 33 votes to retain his post.

A no-confidence motion was tabled against him by BAP spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran.

Balochistan spokesperson says majority on CM’s side.

A no-confidence motion was tabled against Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan in the provincial assembly. The meeting began at 4pm and the motion was presented by BAP spokesperson Abdul Rehman Khetran.

In his speech, Khetran demanded the immediate release of five lawmakers who were missing from the assembly. They included Lala Rasheed, Akbar Askani, Bushra Rind, Laila Tareen, and Mahjabeen Sheeran. “Call our missing MPAs immediately otherwise we won’t leave the assembly.”

He pointed out that the chief minister should immediately submit his resignation as the province has lost confidence in him. “Every sector in the province, from doctors, students to businessmen, have suffered due to Kamal’s poor governance.”

The opposition leader in the assembly, Malik Sikandar, said that the chief minister of a province is supposed to solve problems of the masses and protect the national exchequer. Jam Kamal has failed to fulfill both of these responsibilities.

Dissident provincial ministers have been seeking to end Jam Kamal’s tenure as the Balochistan Awami Party president refuses to give in to pressure.

According to the Constitution, a no-confidence motion needs the signatures of 20% members of the legislative body to be tabled for discussion and half the members must vote in favour of it to be passed.

‘Majority in our favour’

Jan Muhammad Jamali, the head of the dissident group in the BAP, has said that the chief minister was told to resign a week back. Retorting to the statement, Jam Kamal said that these “groups” have been playing dirty politics in the province for a long period of time.

“It’s surprising that in this one week, their [Jamali’s group] statements have completely changed,” the chief minister said, adding that politics may be a game for Jamali, but for him, it’s all about serving the people of the province.

The spokesperson of Balochistan, Liaquat Shahwani, on the other hand, was confident that the chief minister won’t resign. “The majority is on our side.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, BAP member Zahoor Buledi said that Jam Kamal didn’t have sufficient lawmakers on his side. The incumbent chief minister needs support from 33 lawmakers to retain his post. There are a total of 65 members in the Balochistan Assembly.

The secretary of the Balochistan Assembly has, on the other hand, has issued the agenda of the meeting. “A no-confidence motion was filed by 14 members of in the provincial assembly. It includes 11 members of BAP, and three Balochistan National Party and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf members,” it stated.

The motion adopted that Jam Kamal should be removed as Balochistan CM because of his poor performance.

Jam Kamal refuses to step down

On October 14, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan refused to step down from his post after a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“I am always open to dialogue … My doors are always open. I cannot just resign and go just to appease a few. We also have to think about our allies. We will utilize all options for improving the situation,” he said.

The disgruntled BAP leaders told Defence Minister Pervez Khattak that they won’t accept any option other than “minus Jam Kamal” after he asked them to resolve matters.

History of governments in Balochistan

In the last 51 years in Balochistan, only Jam Yousuf’s government has been able to complete its five years. The other nine governments could not complete their terms due to lack of confidence, martial laws, and unrest.

The first government in the province was formed in 1970 by Sardar Ataullah Mengal. He was, however, removed from the post within nine months after which Jam Ghulam Qadir and Muhammad Khan Barozai assumed the post of the chief minister.

During the 1985 elections, held on non-partisan basis, Mir Ghulam Jam Qadir was appointed the CM. When the assemblies were dissolved three years later, his government resigned.

When the fourth government was formed in 1988, Mir Zafarullah Jamali was appointed CM for 22 days, while Nawab Akbar Bugti took the post for 15 days. When then president Ishaq Khan dissolved the assemblies, this government was affected as well.

The fifth assembly was formed in 1990 by Taj Jamali for two and a half years, during which Nawab Zulfiqar Ali Magsi was the province’s chief minister for only a few months. This assembly, too, was dismissed by former president Ghulam Ishaq Khan.

The sixth assembly was formed in 1993, which was later dissolved by former president Farooq Leghari in 1996.

In 1997, the seventh assembly was dissolved after a no-confidence motion. Former CM Sardar Akhtar Mengal, resigned. In 1999, when a martial law was imposed, Jan Jamali had to resign too.

For the first time in 2002, under the leadership of General Pervez Musharraf, the government of late Jam Yousuf was formed, which was the first to complete its five-year tenure.

When elections were held in 2008, Nawab Aslam Raisani was appointed the chief minister. After four years, his government was dissolved.

When the ninth government came to power in 2013, Dr Malik Baloch became the chief minister. In December 2015, under the Murree Agreement, he was replaced by Nawab Sanaullah Zehri for two and a half years. In January 2018, he had to resign after which Qudus Bizenjo assumed the post.

In 2018, the 10th assembly was formed in which the Balochistan Awami Party formed the government.