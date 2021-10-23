Nine suspected Daesh terrorists killed in Mastung: CTD

Nine suspected Daesh terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department late Friday night.

According to a CTD spokesperson, the police raided the terrorist hideout after they received a tipoff from one of their sources. “The terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire.”

A huge cache of nine Kalashnikovs, prima cards, detonators, RPG rockets, and 20kg explosives have been recovered from their possession.

CTD officials have cordoned off the site. A clearance operation is underway.

Last week, an alleged Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan commander was killed by the CTD in Dir. The “terrorist” entered Pakistan’s Swat from Afghanistan. The government had set prize money of Rs5 million on his head.