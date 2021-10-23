Saturday, October 23, 2021  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > News

Nine suspected Daesh terrorists killed in Mastung: CTD

Weapons, explosives seized from their possession

Posted: Oct 23, 2021
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Nine suspected Daesh terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted by the Balochistan Counter-Terrorism Department late Friday night. According to a CTD spokesperson, the police raided the terrorist hideout after they received a tipoff from one of their sources. "The terrorists were killed in an exchange of fire." A huge cache of nine Kalashnikovs, prima cards, detonators, RPG rockets, and 20kg explosives have been recovered from their possession. CTD officials have cordoned off the site. A clearance operation is underway. Last week, an alleged Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan commander was killed by the CTD in Dir. The “terrorist” entered Pakistan’s Swat from Afghanistan.  The government had set prize money of Rs5 million on his head.





 
 
 
 

