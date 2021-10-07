New ‘White Corolla’ gang caught on CCTV in attempted robbery

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A group of criminals being referred to as the White Corolla gang after an old group, has been caught on CCTV footage in a failed attempt to rob a bungalow in the Defence Phase VI, Karachi.

The CCTV camera footage showed the gang has resurfaced with modified weapons. As the door to the bungalow opened, four of the suspects entered the house with pistols and a Kalashnikov. Suddenly firing started inside the house and they fled.

The suspects fired some shots, which burst the tyres of a vehicle parked inside and hit the walls.

The police have started an investigation.

PTI leader Hazar Qureshi has submitted a resolution in the assembly concerned over the escalating robberies in the South Zone of the city.

Who are the White Corolla gang?

The name White Corolla gang started to be used in Karachi in 2015 when a group of men went around in the car to rob houses and rape and sexually molest women.

The ring leader was Ali Hajano who was arrested and sentenced to 45 years in jail, where he is today along with his partner, Umair Khan.

The men used to pick up women as well and molest them for hours in the car as they drove around Karachi.

This happened at a time when the CCPO was Waseem Ahmed.