Nation owes peace to sacrifices rendered by soldiers, says COAS

The nation owes its peace and stability to the selfless devotion and sacrifices rendered by officers and soldiers who are our real heroes, Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday.

Paying tribute to martyrs and ghazis, General Bajwa said that there was “no cause more noble than laying down one’s life for the motherland and sacrifices of our martyrs will not go to waste”.

The army chief was addressing at an investiture ceremony to confer military awards to Army personnel for their acts of valour and gallantry held at General Headquarters, Rawalpindi.

Later, the COAS conferred military awards on army personnel for acts of gallantry during operations and meritorious services.

The COAS also praised brave families of martyrs.

As many as 47 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz Military. Moreover, six officers, seven Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and 12 soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat.

Rawalpindi and Mangla Corps hold investiture ceremony

The Rawalpindi and Mangla Corps held an investiture ceremony at the Army Auditorium in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.

Commander Rawalpindi Corps Lieutenant-General Sahir Shamshad Mirza was chief guest on the occasion.

During the ceremony, Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military), Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-i-Basalat were awarded to army officers and soldiers.

As many as 25 martyred soldiers were awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat. Hiers of the martyrs received awards posthumously. At least 67 officers were awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 122 officers Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military) for rendering meritorious services.

A large number of senior army officers and families of award recipients attended the ceremony.

Every year, the awards are conferred by the president on August 14.

This year, the president granted military awards to officers and soldiers of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force. These awards included two Sitara-i-Basalat, 61 Tamgha-i-Basalat, 42 Imtiazi Asnad, 70 COAS Commendation Cards, 22 Hilal-i-Imtiaz (Military), 106 Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military) and 128 Tamgha-i-Imtiaz (Military).

