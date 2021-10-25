Nation celebrates Pakistan historic victory, SC hearings in Karachi

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Monday, October 25.

The Supreme Court is set to hear several important cases from Monday (today) regarding illegal and unauthorised constructions, encroachments on amenity plots, conversion of residential and amenity land into commercial spaces in the provincial metropolis.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets to break their 12-match losing streak against their arch-rivals at World Cups. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have congratulated the national cricket team for their historic victory against India and for making the nation proud. The nation is being celebrated Pakistan’s historic victory in ICC T20 World Cup.

Jam Kamal Alyani has stepped down as Balochistan chief minister a day before the provincial assembly was to vote on the no-confidence motion tabled against him.

Talks for restoring the IMF’s $6 billion debt program and the release of the next tranche of $1 billion have been suspended again amid reports that the Fund has set stiff conditions targeting Pakistan’s state institutions. Read the full story here.

The Cricket fraternity and fans hail clinical Pakistan, who break their 12-match losing streak against their arch-rivals at World Cups.

Pakistan looked a very different side, whether it was fielding, bowling or batting, they did it with perfection.

First it was Shaheen Shah Afridi show, who claimed figures of three for 31 in the game, when Pakistan opted to bowl after winning the toss. Then, it was Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who proved too good against India’s bowling attack.

The due posted opening partnership of 153 runs ensured Pakistan got off to a flying start at the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.