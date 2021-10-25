Nation celebrates Pakistan historic victory, SC hearings in Karachi

Notes from the newsroom
Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Monday, October 25.
The Cricket fraternity and fans hail clinical Pakistan, who break their 12-match losing streak against their arch-rivals at World Cups.
Pakistan looked a very different side, whether it was fielding, bowling or batting, they did it with perfection.
First it was Shaheen Shah Afridi show, who claimed figures of three for 31 in the game, when Pakistan opted to bowl after winning the toss. Then, it was Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who proved too good against India’s bowling attack.
The due posted opening partnership of 153 runs ensured Pakistan got off to a flying start at the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.