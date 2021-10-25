Monday, October 25, 2021  | 18 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nation celebrates Pakistan historic victory, SC hearings in Karachi

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 25, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Monday, October 25.

  • The Supreme Court is set to hear several important cases from Monday (today) regarding illegal and unauthorised constructions, encroachments on amenity plots, conversion of residential and amenity land into commercial spaces in the provincial metropolis.
  • Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets to break their 12-match losing streak against their arch-rivals at World Cups. President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa have congratulated the national cricket team for their historic victory against India and for making the nation proud. The nation is being celebrated Pakistan’s historic victory in ICC T20 World Cup.
  • Jam Kamal Alyani has stepped down as Balochistan chief minister a day before the provincial assembly was to vote on the no-confidence motion tabled against him.
  • Talks for restoring the IMF’s $6 billion debt program and the release of the next tranche of $1 billion have been suspended again amid reports that the Fund has set stiff conditions targeting Pakistan’s state institutions. Read the full story here.

Twitter hails perfect Pakistan for impressive show against India

Twitter hails perfect Pakistan for impressive show against India
Photo: Twitter


The Cricket fraternity and fans hail clinical Pakistan, who break their 12-match losing streak against their arch-rivals at World Cups.

Pakistan looked a very different side, whether it was fielding, bowling or batting, they did it with perfection.

First it was Shaheen Shah Afridi show, who claimed figures of three for 31 in the game, when Pakistan opted to bowl after winning the toss. Then, it was Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, who proved too good against India’s bowling attack.  

The due posted opening partnership of 153 runs ensured Pakistan got off to a flying start at the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
PAK vs IND, ICC T20 World Cup, Pakistan, India, Jam Kamal, Supreme Court
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Long march: Islamabad-Rawalpindi roads open after talks make 'progress'
Long march: Islamabad-Rawalpindi roads open after talks make ‘progress’
'Babar defeats Hindustan': Witty responses from Pakistan
‘Babar defeats Hindustan’: Witty responses from Pakistan
Map: Rapes reported in Karachi so far in 2021
Map: Rapes reported in Karachi so far in 2021
Fire breaks out at educational institute in Karachi
Fire breaks out at educational institute in Karachi
Sheikh Rasheed: Pakistan to withdraw cases against TLP
Sheikh Rasheed: Pakistan to withdraw cases against TLP
IMF sets conditions to target Pakistan state institutions
IMF sets conditions to target Pakistan state institutions
Right now, DG ISI is Faiz Hameed: interior minister
Right now, DG ISI is Faiz Hameed: interior minister
President, PM, COAS laud cricket team for 'making us proud'
President, PM, COAS laud cricket team for ‘making us proud’
Balochistan Chief Minister steps down before no-confidence vote
Balochistan Chief Minister steps down before no-confidence vote
T20 World Cup: Arch-rivals Pakistan, India meet tonight
T20 World Cup: Arch-rivals Pakistan, India meet tonight
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.