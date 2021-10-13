Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Nathia Gali Governor House installs fence, blocking natural trail

KP govt says it's within the designated area

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 13, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Governor House in Nathia Gali is one of the most beautifully located government buildings in Pakistan.

The governor house, which was built in 1923, is located at an elevation of over 7,900ft above sea level. It is spread over 76 canals and has eight rooms.

Near the governor house, there is a natural trail that tourists use to explore the area. The trail goes right in front of the governor house.

Even Prime Minister Imran Khan loves to spend time there, for obvious reasons.

He has been spotted many times in Nathia Gali.

In August 2019, the prime minister shared a video of the Nathia Gali Governor House announcing that the building was now open for public booking.

Almost a year later in November 2020, the KP government handed over five state rest houses including the Nathia Gali Governor House to the tourism department to promote tourism and increase tourist facilities in the province.

But now the KP government is reportedly installing a steel fence with barbed wires near the governor house. The fence crosses, and blocks, a nature trail from Green Spot Road (near PAF base) towards the governor house, people have complained.

The fence will not only close off the path for tourists but will also disrupt the wildlife’s natural path, they say.

nathiagali governor house KP govt fencing

According to reports, the government is extending the fence due to security concerns.

People have even lodged a complaint on the Citizen Portal and have demanded that the installation of the fence should be communicated to the prime minister and he should decide if this is necessary.

When contacted by SAMAA Digital, the KP government officials said that the 76 canals area that belonged to the governor house was being fenced. They said the fence was not being installed outside the designated governor house boundaries.

