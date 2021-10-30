Saturday, October 30, 2021  | 23 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nasla Tower: Eight-member committee to select ‘controlled implosion’ team

Members will have one day to review the company

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 30, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Screenshot/ SAMAA TV

Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon has constituted an eight-member committee for the evaluation and selection of the company to demolish Nasla Tower using a controlled blast.

An offer of expression of interest was published on October 27 in leading newspapers for the demolition of the 15-storey residential building under a Supreme Court order.

The Nasla Tower is built over 1,121 square yards on Plot No193-A in the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society or SMCHS at Shahrae Faisal.

According to a notification issued by the Commissioner Office on Friday, the committee will assess and evaluate companies for their technical expertise. The members will have one day to review the companies.

The eight-member committee comprises of

  • Asif Jan, Deputy Commissioner, Karachi East (Chairman)
  • Saleem Raza, Director General SBCA
  • Abdul Jabbar Sangi, Head of Civil Engineering Department NED University
  • Lt. Col. Hasnain M Rashid, Commanding Officer FWO
  • Shabi-ul-Hassan, Director General Works & Technical KMC
  • Qamar Raza Jiskani, SSP East Karachi
  • Bashir Siddiqui, Senior Director Anti Encroachment KMC
  • Amber Ali Bhai from Shehri-Citizens

The terms of reference of the committee include evaluation of bids received under the expression of interest for the demolition of the Nasla Tower, and recommendation of the most suitable firm for such demolition and related advice.

On Thursday, the district administration took over the control of the Nasla Tower. However, some residents had not vacated the building by then.

According to the Supreme Court’s orders, the 15-storey building has to be taken down through a controlled blast and the provincial government is confused about how that will happen. Meanwhile, the compensation amount promised to the evacuees has not yet been paid.

Rukhsana Zuberi, a member of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Planning Development and Special Initiatives, demanded that the Sindh government pay the residents the money promised to them in compensation.

Earlier, the apex court promised the evacuees that they will be paid the market value of the flats within three months of the demolition.

Implications of a controlled blast?

A meeting convened by Karachi Commissioner decided to hire a foreign firm after experts revealed that Pakistan lacked the expertise to use controlled blast to demolish buildings, though it did use controlled detonation to cut through mountains.

SAMAA Digital’s Sohail Rab Khan reported on what plans were being considered for the controlled blast in a densely populated area.

A controlled detonation “may collapse the Nursery Bridge and adjacent buildings and rupture water and other utility pipelines”. It was not possible “because the building is located in a densely populated area with a heavy traffic flow”.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
nasla tower
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Nasla Tower: committee to select ‘control implosion’ team, what is control implosion, Nasla Tower update, Nasla Tower case, Nasla Tower Karachi, Nasla Tower Builder Name
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Cyberattack targets National Bank of Pakistan, causes nationwide disruption
Cyberattack targets National Bank of Pakistan, causes nationwide disruption
Four killed, six injured in North Nazimabad petrol pump blast
Four killed, six injured in North Nazimabad petrol pump blast
TLP march on Islamabad: PM Imran seeks help from ulemas
TLP march on Islamabad: PM Imran seeks help from ulemas
Back off TLP, govt won't tolerate this joke anymore: Fawad
Back off TLP, govt won’t tolerate this joke anymore: Fawad
Nasla Tower demolition, petrol prices, Asif Ali's six-fest
Nasla Tower demolition, petrol prices, Asif Ali’s six-fest
US in talks to continue using Pakistan airspace for Afghanistan
US in talks to continue using Pakistan airspace for Afghanistan
Charsadda man, mother set ablaze over dispute on pigeons
Charsadda man, mother set ablaze over dispute on pigeons
Dozens detained for disrupting Friday prayers in India's Gurgaon
Dozens detained for disrupting Friday prayers in India’s Gurgaon
Qudus Bizenjo sworn in as new Balochistan chief minister
Qudus Bizenjo sworn in as new Balochistan chief minister
Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali appointed new Balochistan Assembly speaker
Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali appointed new Balochistan Assembly speaker
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.