Nasla Tower demolition, protest at Faizabad, CII meeting, TLP deadline

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Karachi Commissioner has called a meeting over the demolition of Nasla Tower, a 15-storey residential building at the intersection of Shahrah-e-Faisal and Sharah-e-Quaideen. The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Monday told authorities to implement within one week his earlier order to demolish the building. Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon will chair the meeting on Tuesday (today) afternoon. The meeting will decide on the safest way to demolish the tower using controlled detonation. Read more details here.

Traders from all over Pakistan plan to stage a sit-in at Islamabad’s busiest Faizabad intersection today. They announced the protest at a press conference in Islamabad on Friday to resist FBR’s design to install point of sale (POS) machines at 500,000 businesses across the country.

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) begins its two-day meeting in Islamabad today to ponder important questions about anti-rape laws and the death penalty among other items on the agenda.

The proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan has not ended its protest march, which stopped at Muridke near Lahore on Sunday after Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed held talks with the TLP leaders. The protesters had given the government a deadline over their demands and warned that they would resume the march if the government failed to act. The deadline ends tonight. The march has caused roadblocks in several cities of Punjab.

Minister Railways Azam Swati is set to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today. The ECP has summoned him for his remarks against the election commission and its chief.

The Islamabad High Court will hear Imran Farooq murder case.

In case you missed it

Cambridge Results

Photo: File

Nearly 30,000 students in Pakistan received their Cambridge International O Level, Cambridge IGCSE, and Cambridge ICE results for the June 2021 exams series, a statement by Cambridge International said on Monday.

Statistical review of Pakistan’s historical win against India

Pakistan finally break World Cup jinx against India courtesy of epic performance from Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.