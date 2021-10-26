Tuesday, October 26, 2021  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST T20 World Cup LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Nasla Tower demolition, protest at Faizabad, CII meeting, TLP deadline

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Here are some of the developments we will be following today, Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

Karachi Commissioner has called a meeting over the demolition of Nasla Tower, a 15-storey residential building at the intersection of Shahrah-e-Faisal and Sharah-e-Quaideen. The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Monday told authorities to implement within one week his earlier order to demolish the building. Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon will chair the meeting on Tuesday (today) afternoon. The meeting will decide on the safest way to demolish the tower using controlled detonation. Read more details here.

Traders from all over Pakistan plan to stage a sit-in at Islamabad’s busiest Faizabad intersection today. They announced the protest at a press conference in Islamabad on Friday to resist FBR’s design to install point of sale (POS) machines at 500,000 businesses across the country.

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) begins its two-day meeting in Islamabad today to ponder important questions about anti-rape laws and the death penalty among other items on the agenda.

The proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan has not ended its protest march, which stopped at Muridke near Lahore on Sunday after Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed held talks with the TLP leaders. The protesters had given the government a deadline over their demands and warned that they would resume the march if the government failed to act. The deadline ends tonight. The march has caused roadblocks in several cities of Punjab.

Minister Railways Azam Swati is set to appear before the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) today. The ECP has summoned him for his remarks against the election commission and its chief.

The Islamabad High Court will hear Imran Farooq murder case.

In case you missed it

Cambridge Results

Cambridge International announces O Level, IGCSE and ICE results
Photo: File

Nearly 30,000 students in Pakistan received their Cambridge International O Level, Cambridge IGCSE, and Cambridge ICE results for the June 2021 exams series, a statement by Cambridge International said on Monday.

Statistical review of Pakistan’s historical win against India

Pakistan Vs India World Cup t20

Pakistan finally break World Cup jinx against India courtesy of epic performance from Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
important news stories, important news on Tuesday October 26, news Pakistan,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Shami faces abuse from angry Indian fans on social media
Shami faces abuse from angry Indian fans on social media
Nation celebrates Pakistan historic victory, SC hearings in Karachi
Nation celebrates Pakistan historic victory, SC hearings in Karachi
Cut off Nasla Tower's water, electricity connections: Supreme Court
Cut off Nasla Tower’s water, electricity connections: Supreme Court
Don't try to be over smart: SC scolds Murtaza Wahab
Don’t try to be over smart: SC scolds Murtaza Wahab
WC defeat: 'Not a good time for Pak-India ties'
WC defeat: ‘Not a good time for Pak-India ties’
Cambridge International announces O Level, IGCSE and ICE results
Cambridge International announces O Level, IGCSE and ICE results
India win 'behind' Pakistan ahead of New Zealand fixture: Philander
India win ‘behind’ Pakistan ahead of New Zealand fixture: Philander
SC summons Sindh CM Murad in Orangi, Gujjar nullahs cases
SC summons Sindh CM Murad in Orangi, Gujjar nullahs cases
Government releases 350 TLP workers: Sheikh Rasheed
Government releases 350 TLP workers: Sheikh Rasheed
Nasla Tower demolition, protest at Faizabad, CII meeting, TLP deadline
Nasla Tower demolition, protest at Faizabad, CII meeting, TLP deadline
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.