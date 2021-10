Here are some of the stories we will be following today, Saturday, October 30.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will likely address the nation today. He will explain the government and state’s stance on the protests by the banned militant Tehreen-e-Labbaik Pakistan.

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority will send a new recommendation for petrol prices to the prime minister today.

The National Security Council has maintained that it won’t allow any further breach of law by the TLP. On Friday, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry warned the party’s supporters to back off. “Go back home. Negotiations can be held from there as well. To the families whose members are at the protests, call your people back. We won’t tolerate this joke for long,” he said.

The Sindh government will begin arrangements for the demolition of Nasla Tower. Earlier this week, residents of 55 apartments in the building evacuated their houses after the tower’s gas and electricity connections were cut off.

At least four people were killed and seven injured in a blast at a petrol pump in Karachi’s North Nazimabad Friday night.

Asif Ali’s six-fest gave Pakistan victory for the third consecutive time in the T20 World Cup 2021. The national team was facing Afghanistan.

The Balochistan Assembly has called in a session for the appointment of the new speaker. On Friday, Qudus Bizenjo was elected the new chief minister.

Exclusive: What will happen if Nasla Tower is actually demolished

Nasla Tower, located built over 1,121 square yards on Plot No193-A in the Sindh Muslim Cooperative Housing Society or SMCHS at Shahrea Faisal, will soon be demolished after the Supreme Court ruled it was built on encroached land. Find out more here.