NAB summons Zardari’s political secretary for buying dollars

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned the political secretary of former president Asif Ali Zardari to probe a money laundering case.

The NAB has sent a notice to Rukhsana Bangash directing her to appear before its officials in Rawalpindi on October 19 at 12pm.

The notice states that Bangash would be questioned in a money laundering case.

According to the notice, Bangash bought $248,000 from the open market while she is also involved in the transfer of $343,000 outside Pakistan.

Bangash has been directed to bring all the relevant documents including those pertaining to the money trail. Details of her Pakistani and foreign bank accounts have also been sought.

The NAB move comes on a day when an accountability court issued a written verdict dismissing Zardari’s plea for relief under the amended National Accountability Ordinance (NAO).

Who is Rukhsana Bangash

Bangash is a former member of the National Assembly who was elected to the reserved seats for women first in 2002 and then in 2008.

She hails from the Rawalpindi Divison in Punjab and her father Mohammad Aslam was a federal secretary, according to a BBC Urdu profile.

Bangash has served Zardari as a political secretary since the 1990s. However, she came into the limelight after 2008 when Zardari become the president of Pakistan.

After Zardari’s term ended in 2013, he was summoned by various accountability courts in NAB cases. Bangash has accompanied him on almost every court appearance over the years.

The NAB approved a probe against her in 2002 after first deciding to interrogate her in the fake accounts case in 2019.

The anti-graft body also announced a probe against her son Umar Manzoor.