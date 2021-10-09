NAB Ordinance 2021 illegal: Lahore man moves court

A man, identified as Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry, has challenged NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 in the Lahore High Court, calling it “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

The petition filed in court on Saturday has named the federal government as the respondent in the case.

“The new ordinance is against the rulings of the top court and can’t be presented in the Parliament,” Advocate Chaudhry said. “According to the law, the tenure of the NAB chairman can’t be extended.”

Legislation is the prerogative of Parliament and an ordinance can’t be issued for one person, he pointed out.

The petitioner demanded that the implementation of the amendment should immediately be stopped and the ordinance be revoked.

Earlier this week, President Arif Alvi signed the NAB Ordinance 2021. It enables the president to extend the term of NAB chairman or reappoint him.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem explained that the law will assist NAB to focus on mega corruption cases. He said that the new NAB chairman will be appointed by the president after consultation with the Opposition.

“If in case, the consultation between Opposition and leader of the House turns out to be non-consensus, a parliamentary committee will be formed comprising six members from the government’s benches and six members from the Opposition benches.”

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry added that under no circumstances will Prime Minister Imran Khan talk to PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif.