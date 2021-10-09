Saturday, October 9, 2021  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

NAB Ordinance 2021 illegal: Lahore man moves court

Federal government respondent in the petition

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
A man, identified as Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry, has challenged NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 in the Lahore High Court, calling it "illegal" and "unconstitutional". The petition filed in court on Saturday has named the federal government as the respondent in the case. "The new ordinance is against the rulings of the top court and can't be presented in the Parliament," Advocate Chaudhry said. "According to the law, the tenure of the NAB chairman can't be extended." Legislation is the prerogative of Parliament and an ordinance can't be issued for one person, he pointed out. The petitioner demanded that the implementation of the amendment should immediately be stopped and the ordinance be revoked. Earlier this week, President Arif Alvi signed the NAB Ordinance 2021. It enables the president to extend the term of NAB chairman or reappoint him. In a press conference on Wednesday, Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem explained that the law will assist NAB to focus on mega corruption cases. He said that the new NAB chairman will be appointed by the president after consultation with the Opposition. “If in case, the consultation between Opposition and leader of the House turns out to be non-consensus, a parliamentary committee will be formed comprising six members from the government’s benches and six members from the Opposition benches.” Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry added that under no circumstances will Prime Minister Imran Khan talk to PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif.
FaceBook WhatsApp

A man, identified as Advocate Ishtiaq Chaudhry, has challenged NAB (Amendment) Ordinance 2021 in the Lahore High Court, calling it “illegal” and “unconstitutional”.

The petition filed in court on Saturday has named the federal government as the respondent in the case.

“The new ordinance is against the rulings of the top court and can’t be presented in the Parliament,” Advocate Chaudhry said. “According to the law, the tenure of the NAB chairman can’t be extended.”

Legislation is the prerogative of Parliament and an ordinance can’t be issued for one person, he pointed out.

The petitioner demanded that the implementation of the amendment should immediately be stopped and the ordinance be revoked.

Earlier this week, President Arif Alvi signed the NAB Ordinance 2021. It enables the president to extend the term of NAB chairman or reappoint him.

In a press conference on Wednesday, Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem explained that the law will assist NAB to focus on mega corruption cases. He said that the new NAB chairman will be appointed by the president after consultation with the Opposition.

“If in case, the consultation between Opposition and leader of the House turns out to be non-consensus, a parliamentary committee will be formed comprising six members from the government’s benches and six members from the Opposition benches.”

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry added that under no circumstances will Prime Minister Imran Khan talk to PML-N’s Shehbaz Sharif.

 
lahore high court NAB ordinance
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
NAB Ordinance 2021, NAB, lahore high court, federal govt
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills
Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills
Pakistan to run weekly Covid vaccination drives at schools, colleges
Pakistan to run weekly Covid vaccination drives at schools, colleges
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Fellow Rambo, seven more suspects detained
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Fellow Rambo, seven more suspects detained
Top US official holds Islamabad meetings focused on Afghanistan
Top US official holds Islamabad meetings focused on Afghanistan
Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi
Traffic jam clogs different parts of Karachi
IHC allows margin to Jadhav, India to assign legal counsel
IHC allows margin to Jadhav, India to assign legal counsel
Pakistan, US agree to continue coordination on Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, trade
Pakistan, US agree to continue coordination on Afghanistan, counter-terrorism, trade
Call it Qasr-e-Fatima, not Mohatta Palace: Sindh High Court
Call it Qasr-e-Fatima, not Mohatta Palace: Sindh High Court
Facebook grapples with another global outage
Facebook grapples with another global outage
Attack on Saudi airport injures five
Attack on Saudi airport injures five
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.