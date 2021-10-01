Wahab: Nepra allows KMC for adding charges in K-Electric bills

There is no legal obstruction in the way of adding KMC charges in K-Electric bills, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab told reporters at a media conference on Friday.

He said that the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had already given written approval to the KMC that there was no legal catch if it wanted to act in this manner. “Nepra told us to go ahead and add these charges in K-Electric bills in accordance with prevailing legal provisions,” Wahab said.

Referring to the move, he said that this was being done to stop the leakage of funds. “Because the K-Electric is an audited entity, we will get the money it will collect on our behalf,” he said.

He said that the Municipal and Utility Charges and Tax (MUCT) was nothing new. “We have just changed how we collect these charges,” he said.

The move, opposed by the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), was unveiled by Murtaza Wahab on December 15.

Earlier, Wahab said that the rain emergency will remain in effect across Karachi until October 2 even after the threat of cyclone subsided.

“All utility and municipal departments must remain alert in their respective jurisdictions to deal with pre-and post-rain related issues,” he said.

The press conference was held at the Frere Hall.

He said: “We can’t stop rain … what we can do is make arrangements for draining out rainwater from roads, underpasses and streets of Karachi.”

Rainwater, the Karachi administrator claimed, had been cleared from all roads and no complaint was received in this regard.

According to Wahab, Karachi underpasses were prone to flooding in the past, but they are clear today because of the diligent work of municipal workers who worked day and night clearing rainwater”.

He said: “We chalked out a proper plan before the rain started and decided where to install the machinery.”

“As many as 16 big de-watering pumps were installed at various locations in Karachi. On Wednesday, we installed machinery at appropriate spots,” Wahab said.

He said that municipal workers were still out on roads. “They will remain there until the rain spell is over,” he said.

According to him, the eight to nine-hour-long rain in Karachi exerted pressure on the city’s drainage system, but all municipal departments coped with it because preparations had been made in advance.

Praising the efforts of sanitation workers, he said that traffic police personnel had also done a splendid job during the rain.

The press conference was also attended, among others, by KMC’s Metropolitan Commissioner Afzal Zaidi.