Muhammad Iqbal Memon takes charge as Karachi commissioner

Muhammad Iqbal Memon, a grade-21 officer, has assumed the portfolio of Karachi commissioner.

Memon replaced Navid Ahmed Shaikh, who took the charge in December 2020.

The portfolios swapped between the two. Memon was previously serving as the chairman of CM’s inspection, enquiries and implementation team. Now Shaikh will head the CM’s inspection team. The Sindh government issued a notification on Tuesday confirming the postings.

Among the other big changes in the Sindh bureaucracy, Laeeq Ahmed, former administrator Karachi, has now been posted as Secretary Labour and Human Resources Department.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.