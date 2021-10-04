Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, son, accomplices indicted for madrassa student rape

Court ordered public prosecutor to present witnesses at next hearing

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 41 mins ago

Photo: File

A Lahore court has indicted Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, his sons and accomplices accused of raping a madrassa student.

At a hearing Monday, the men denied the accusations.

The court has ordered the public prosecutor to present witnesses at the next hearing. Judicial Magistrate Rana Rashid heard the case.

The court sought a record from the police and adjourned the hearing till October 5.

On September 29, Additional Sessions Judge Muhammad Noman Naeem heard the bail plea of Mufti ​​Aziz-ur-Rehman, who was arrested on charges of raping a madrassa student. The police could not submit the record.

Earlier, the suspect’s lawyer, Advocate Safdar Shaheen Pirzada, had submitted an application. It stated that the cleric was being framed. “I am an innocent and law-abiding citizen,” he maintained.

The request for bail argued that the plaintiff was using madrassa politics to file a false case. “The viral video is fabricated. Its date and time have not been mentioned in the FIR,” it said.

The viral video

On June 16, Mufti Aziz ur Rehman of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore, was booked for sodomy after videos showing him forcing himself on a student went viral.

The student had filed an FIR at Lahore’s North Cantt Police Station.

The complainant said that during the exam of level four, Mufti Aziz, who was the invigilator, accused him and another person of sending someone else in their place for the exam. The cleric had him barred from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.

The student said Mufti Aziz used it to blackmail him into having sexual relations. “So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam.”

He said he was sexually harassed and blackmailed every Friday for three years. When he went to the madrassa administration, they refused to believe him saying that the mufti was a pious man and they accused the victim of lying.

The student thus started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. “When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding.”

Mufti Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed.

The cleric had claimed that the videos were a conspiracy to remove him from Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore.



