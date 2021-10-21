Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
MQM cases, Balochistan Assembly sit-in, Minar-e-Pakistan bail pleas

Notes from the newsroom

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 55 mins ago
Here are some of the developments we are following on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

Two courts in Islamabad are set to hear cases involving MQM and its founder Altaf Hussain. The Islamabad High Court will hear Imran Farooq murder case while an Islamabad anti-terrorism court will be hearing a case against Altaf Hussain.

The Balochistan Assembly continues to debate the no-confidence motion against Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani. Disgruntled MPAs, who tabled the no-confidence motion on Wednesday, staged a sit-in overnight against, what they called, the abduction of five of their fellow MPAs. The motion will be put to a vote on Monday, October 25, it emerged yesterday. Meanwhile, Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) members have submitted a request with the speaker to change their parliamentary leader.

Race for 33: can Balochistan Assembly evict CM Jam Kamal?

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan Alyani has rejected the allegations that five MPAs who supported the no-confidence motion against him had been abducted. Speaking to SAMAA TV, he said the MPAs were absent from the session for reasons only they could explain and that their absence must not be painted in a negative light.

The Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case is back in headlines again. Rambo, a friend of the harassment victim, and others will file bail applications in court today. Rambo was arrested on a complaint from the victim. On the other hand, he has accused the victim of trying to extract money from the six accused she had identified in the case.

The National Assembly meets again today as a part of its 37th session that began on Thursday, October 14. The Public Accounts Committee also convenes today.

The police in Punjab’s Sadiqabad have launched an operation against the notorious Andhar gang, which allegedly killed nine people at a fuel station earlier this month.

In case you missed it

An key development about the future of cryptocurrencies in Pakistan came on Wednesday when the Lahore High Court and the Sindh High Court heard cases involving digital currencies.

Does Pakistan have laws on cryptocurrency, asks court

