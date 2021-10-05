Tuesday, October 5, 2021  | 27 Safar, 1443
More than 17,000 dengue hotspots identified in Lahore

Cases on the rise in Islamabad, Rawalpindi too

Lahore has seen a massive uptick in dengue cases during September, the Punjab Primary and Secondary Health Department revealed Tuesday.

The total number of dengue cases in the city has reached 2,000. Defence reported 946 cases – highest number in the city. Currently, more than 200 people battling the dengue fever are admitted at hospitals across Lahore.

Over 17,000 dengue hotspots have been identified in the city. Five areas where dengue larvae were found have been sealed, while notices have been issued to more than 45,000 people. Eighty-two people have been arrested and cases against 1,400 people have been registered.

In the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad, 113 and 24 new dengue cases were reported.

Earlier, on October 1, the Pakistan Meteorological Department warned of a dengue outbreak in eight big cities of the country from October 10 to November 20.

These included Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Hyderabad, Faisalabad, and Multan.

According to experts, the active period for dengue attacks is two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset. The breeding stops once the temperature falls below 16 degrees Celsius.

Symptoms of dengue

The WHO says these are the symptoms of dengue. They usually last between two to seven days.

  • Severe headache
  • Pain behind the eyes
  • Muscle and joint pains
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Swollen glands
  • Rash

There is no specific treatment for dengue fever. Fever reducers and pain killers can be taken to control the symptoms of muscle ache and pain, and fever.

 
