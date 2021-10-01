Friday, October 1, 2021  | 23 Safar, 1443
HOME > News

More people allowed to perform Umrah

Pilgrims required to register through Saudi government's apps.

Posted: Oct 1, 2021
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

FILE Saudis and foreign residents circumambulate (Tawaf) the Kaaba in the Grand Mosque complex in the holy city of Makkah, on October 4, 2020. (AFP)

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has allowed more people to perform Umrah. It has also increased the number of local worshipers allowed to pray at the Masjid al-Haram, the Grand Mosque of Makkah.

The number of daily Umrah pilgrims has been increased to 100,000 and the number of worshipers to 60,000.

However, the Saudi Ministry of Hajj has said that despite the increase in the number of pilgrims and worshipers, the Covid-19 related protocols will be strictly followed.

Ministry of Hajj has allowed people over the age of 70 to perform Umrah, but it has made it mandatory for such pilgrims to receive the coronavirus vaccine.

The number of bottles of Zamzam water to be distributed has also been increased to 2.5 million.

Umrah pilgrims are required to register and book through the Saudi government’s mobile applications, Etamarna and Tawakalna.

A statement issued by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah said that the decision to increase the number of Umrah pilgrims was taken after coordination with other relevant institutions.

It should be noted that after the new decision of the Saudi authorities, for the first time since the Covid-19 epidemic, prayers have been allowed in the outer courtyard of the Masjid al-Haram.

Commenting on the news, Gulf News has said the overall number of Umrah pilgrims has now been increased to 3 million per month.

hajj umrah
 
Light Karachi rain today, weather system to move to Balochistan
SBP slaps 100% cash margin on import of 114 items
Cyclone Gulab brings rain, causes alarm in Karachi
IBA expels student for highlighting 'harassment' on campus. What's next?
Forbes names Pakistani woman on its 'next 1000' list
Karachi receives rain, low pressure system forms Cyclone Shaheen
Petroleum prices jacked up by up to Rs8.82
Russia urges peace as Tajikistan, Afghanistan amass troops on border
At least 70 Karachi fishing boats missing at sea
NAB Chairman to get extension through ordinance
