Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali appointed new Balochistan Assembly speaker

Report by Muhammad Atif Ali

Balochistan Awami Party’s Mir Jam Mohammad Jamali was appointed the new speaker of the Balochistan Assembly unopposed Saturday.

Nawabzada Tariq Magsi, Muhammad Khan Lehri, Salim Khosa, Naseebullah Mari, and Bushra Rind had filed nomination papers on his behalf.

No other nomination papers were filed for another candidate. A notification of Jamali’s appointment has been issued by the assembly’s secretary.

The seat of the speaker of the provincial assembly fell vacant after Abdul Qudus Bizenjo, now the chief minister of Balochistan, resigned from the post earlier this week.

Bizenjo was sworn in as the chief of the province Friday.

Who is Jan Mohammad Jamali?

Jamali was born in the Jaffarabad district. He hails from a political family.

The speaker, after completing primary education, got enrolled at the University of Balochistan where he obtained a bachelor’s degree. Jamali became a member of the provincial assembly on the ticket of Islami Jamhoori Ittehad in 1988.

In 1933, he became a provincial minister. Five years later, he was elected the chief minister of the province. Jamali’s tenure lasted a year.

From June 2013 to 2015, he was the speaker of the Balochistan Assembly. Jamali joined the BAP in 2018.