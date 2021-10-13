Wednesday, October 13, 2021  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1443
Minar-e-Pakistan Tiktoker complains of death threats

FIR registered at Shahdara police station

Photo: File

The woman Tiktoker, who was harassed, assaulted, and groped at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day, filed a complaint Tuesday which stated that she has been receiving death threats. "I have been getting threatening calls and messages from unknown numbers," she told the police. "I'm sure they [the callers] are Ali Shah's friends, who is a Tiktoker from Rawalpindi." The woman added that Shah had been blackmailing her for a while. An FIR has been registered at the Shahdara police station under Section 25-D [penalty for causing annoyance] of the Telegraph Act, 1885. New turn in the case Earlier this week, the case took another turn after an alleged audio tape of the woman and her friend Rambo went viral on social media. Both of them were discussing ways to blackmail suspects arrested in the harassment case for money. During the recording, the Tiktoker could be heard unveiling her plan to take Rs600,000 from the suspects in the case and asked Rambo for his opinion. Rambo told her that the men belonged to poor families and won't be able to pay her the hefty amount. The two of them agreed on taking Rs500,000. The Lahore police have decided to conduct a forensic analysis of the audio tape. The police added that they have received another audio clip which reveals Rambo hurling accusations at the Tiktoker. The police recently arrested Rambo and seven other men after the complainant changed her statement and said that they were the real suspects in the harassment case. Minar-e-Pakistan incident On August 18, the Tiktoker filed a complaint at the Lari Adda police station against 400 men for harassing, groping and assaulting her at the Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day. Videos of the incident surfaced on social media. They show the woman walking with a crowd behind her before the men surround her. As the scores of men surround her, the woman starts screaming frantically. Another video showed the men throwing the woman in the air. Here's a timeline of the case: August 18: An FIR was registered against 400 men at the Lari Adda Police Station in Lahore for harassing and looting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.August 21: The police arrested 104 suspects after identification.August 22: TikToker rejected claims the incident was a “publicity stunt”.August 25: The Lahore court decided to conduct an identification parade of 104 men.September 1: The TikToker identified six men in the identification parade.September 11: The court extended the physical remand of six men.October 9: Rambo and seven other men were detained by the police.
