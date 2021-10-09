Saturday, October 9, 2021  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
Minar-e-Pakistan incident: Fellow Rambo, seven more suspects detained

Arrested for “blackmailing” and “indecent videos” of the victim

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

The police have taken eight other suspects into custody for harassing, assaulting, and groping a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day, on August 28. The development comes after the victim issued a new statement.

“The detained suspects include the woman’s friends Rambo and Amir Sohail,” said Deputy Inspector-General Shariq Jamal Khan.

The victim, he said, nominated Rambo and 12 others, holding them all responsible for the incident.

According to reports, Rambo was detained for “blackmailing” and having “indecent videos” of the victim.

On August 18: An FIR was registered against 400 men at the Lari Adda Police Station in Lahore for harassing and looting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.

On August 25: the Lahore court decided to conduct an identification parade of 104 men.

On September 6: The court decided to extend the judicial remand of six detained men.

On September 11: The court extended the physical remand of six men.

Minar-e-Pakistan incident
 
