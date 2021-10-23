Saturday, October 23, 2021  | 16 Rabiulawal, 1443
Minar-e-Pakistan harassment: Rambo pleads not guilty in bail petition

Hearing adjourned till October 25

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
Posted: Oct 23, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

One of the suspects in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case, and the victim’s friend, Rambo has claimed he is being kept in unlawful custody in the case. He submitted a bail plea in a Lahore sessions court earlier this week.   Additional Sessions Judge Akhlaq Ahmed heard the bail application on Saturday filed by 6 suspects, including Rambo. Other suspects in the case have been identified as Mohsin Ali, Mohammed Bilal, Zafar Ali, Muhammad Hussain, Mansab Ali.  The court summoned has the lawyers for further proceedings on the bail application on October 25.  Rambo filed the bail petition on October 19,  Rambo and eight other accused were arrested by Lahore police on October 8. The arrests were made after the victim, Ayesha Akram, nominated Rambo and 12 others, holding them all responsible for the incident.  According to reports, Rambo was detained for “blackmailing” and possessing “indecent videos” of the victim.  On October 9, Deputy Inspector-General Shariq Jamal Khan revealed that Rambo had been blackmailing the TikToker with “indecent and inappropriate” videos.  Earlier this month, an audio clip of Rambo and the victim surfaced on social media. According to the police, it revealed that both of them had been planning to extort money from the suspects in the case.  On October 12, the woman filed a complaint at Lahore’s Shahdara police station against a TikToker named Ali Shah from Rawalpindi. She said he and his accomplices have been sending her death threats.  Timeline of the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case  August 18: An FIR was registered against 400 men at the Lari Adda Police Station in Lahore for harassing and looting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14. August 21: The police arrested 104 suspects after identification. August 22: TikToker rejected claims the incident was a “publicity stunt”. August 25: The Lahore court decided to conduct an identification parade of 104 men. September 1: The TikToker identified six men in the identification parade. September 11: The court extended the physical remand of six men. October 9: Rambo and seven other men were detained by the police. October 10: Rambo and complainant’s audiotape surfaces October 12: Tiktoker complains of death threats. October 15: Rambo and seven other accused were sent to jail October 19: Rambo and seven other accused file for bail 
Minar-e-Pakistan incident
TLP long march: Federal ministers reach Lahore for negotiations
Belarus announces on-arrival visas for Pakistani tourists
Guantanamo Bay frees mistaken Karachi taxi driver after 17 years
Lahore sisters win inheritance after 37 years
Maulana Fazl calls off Karachi visit amid PDM protests
Mardan man arrested for 'invoking God's wrath' on PM Imran
Easy come, easy go: Sindh wasting a million Covid-19 jabs
Muslims offer first Friday prayer shoulder to shoulder in Makkah and Madina
What FATF wants Pakistan to 'do more' about blacklisted individuals
Rawalpindi metro bus rape: Suspect remanded into police custody
