Minar-e-Pakistan harassment: Rambo pleads not guilty in bail petition

One of the suspects in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case, and the victim’s friend, Rambo has claimed he is being kept in unlawful custody in the case. He submitted a bail plea in a Lahore sessions court earlier this week.

Additional Sessions Judge Akhlaq Ahmed heard the bail application on Saturday filed by 6 suspects, including Rambo. Other suspects in the case have been identified as Mohsin Ali, Mohammed Bilal, Zafar Ali, Muhammad Hussain, Mansab Ali.

The court summoned has the lawyers for further proceedings on the bail application on October 25.

Rambo filed the bail petition on October 19,

Rambo and eight other accused were arrested by Lahore police on October 8. The arrests were made after the victim, Ayesha Akram, nominated Rambo and 12 others, holding them all responsible for the incident.

According to reports, Rambo was detained for “blackmailing” and possessing “indecent videos” of the victim.

On October 9, Deputy Inspector-General Shariq Jamal Khan revealed that Rambo had been blackmailing the TikToker with “indecent and inappropriate” videos.

Earlier this month, an audio clip of Rambo and the victim surfaced on social media. According to the police, it revealed that both of them had been planning to extort money from the suspects in the case.

On October 12, the woman filed a complaint at Lahore’s Shahdara police station against a TikToker named Ali Shah from Rawalpindi. She said he and his accomplices have been sending her death threats.

Timeline of the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case