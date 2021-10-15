Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
Minar-e-Pakistan harassment: Rambo, fellow suspects sent to jail

Court rejects police's request for physical remand

A Lahore sessions court has sent Rambo and seven other men, accused of harassing, groping, and assaulting a woman at the Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day, to jail. At a hearing on Friday, the suspects were presented in court amid tight security. The prosecution requested the court to hand over the suspects into police custody for further investigation in the case. The judge rejected the request and sent the men to jail on judicial remand. On Tuesday, the woman filed a complaint at Lahore's Shahdara police station against a Tiktoker from Rawalpindi. She said he had been sending her death threats. Meanwhile, last week, the case took a new turn after an audio clip of Rambo and the woman surfaced on social media. According to the police, it revealed that both of them had been planning to extort money from the suspects in the case. Consequently, the Lahore police decided to conduct a forensic analysis of the audiotape. The police recently arrested Rambo and seven other men after the complainant changed her statement and said that they were the real suspects in the harassment case. Timeline of the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case August 18: An FIR was registered against 400 men at the Lari Adda Police Station in Lahore for harassing and looting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.August 21: The police arrested 104 suspects after identification.August 22: TikToker rejected claims the incident was a “publicity stunt”.August 25: The Lahore court decided to conduct an identification parade of 104 men.September 1: The TikToker identified six men in the identification parade.September 11: The court extended the physical remand of six men.October 9: Rambo and seven other men were detained by the police.October 10: Rambo and complainant's audiotape surfaces October 12: Tiktoker complains of death threats.
Timeline of the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case

  • August 18: An FIR was registered against 400 men at the Lari Adda Police Station in Lahore for harassing and looting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.
  • August 21: The police arrested 104 suspects after identification.
  • August 22: TikToker rejected claims the incident was a “publicity stunt”.
  • August 25: The Lahore court decided to conduct an identification parade of 104 men.
  • September 1: The TikToker identified six men in the identification parade.
  • September 11: The court extended the physical remand of six men.
  • October 9: Rambo and seven other men were detained by the police.
  • October 10: Rambo and complainant’s audiotape surfaces
  • October 12: Tiktoker complains of death threats.

 
