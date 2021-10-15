Minar-e-Pakistan harassment: Rambo, fellow suspects sent to jail

A Lahore sessions court has sent Rambo and seven other men, accused of harassing, groping, and assaulting a woman at the Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day, to jail.

At a hearing on Friday, the suspects were presented in court amid tight security. The prosecution requested the court to hand over the suspects into police custody for further investigation in the case.

The judge rejected the request and sent the men to jail on judicial remand.

On Tuesday, the woman filed a complaint at Lahore’s Shahdara police station against a Tiktoker from Rawalpindi. She said he had been sending her death threats.

Meanwhile, last week, the case took a new turn after an audio clip of Rambo and the woman surfaced on social media. According to the police, it revealed that both of them had been planning to extort money from the suspects in the case.

Consequently, the Lahore police decided to conduct a forensic analysis of the audiotape. The police recently arrested Rambo and seven other men after the complainant changed her statement and said that they were the real suspects in the harassment case.

