Minar-e-Pakistan harassment: Police to continue questioning Tiktoker’s friend, suspects

A Lahore sessions court has remanded eight men, including the victim’s friend Rambo, into police custody for four days in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case. The suspects have been accused of groping and assaulting a TikToker at the Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day.

Judicial Magistrate Hassan Sarfraz Cheema heard the case on Saturday. The suspects were brought to court amid tight security.

The prosecutor-general requested the court to give police time to question the suspects. “The case is high-profile and we don’t want any unfair decision to be taken,” he said, adding that the police are yet to obtain important video evidence of the crime.

At the hearing on Friday, the case took a new turn after Deputy Inspector-General Shariq Jamal Khan revealed investigations into the case. He told the court that Rambo had been blackmailing the TikToker with “indecent and inappropriate” videos.

The DIG said that the suspect has extorted Rs1 million from the victim so far. “The Tiktoker said that the plan to go to Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 was devised by Rambo too,” he added.

On Saturday, Rambo’s counsel argued that the TikToker has known him for a while now. “The videos are a year old and were filmed after her [the victim’s] permission.”

He added that Ayesha had asked for Rs500,000 from every suspect arrested in the case. “Rambo told her not to run after money, but she threatened to file a case against him if he didn’t comply.”

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court decided to grant time to the police to investigate Rambo and other suspects.

Case timeline