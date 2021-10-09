Saturday, October 9, 2021  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1443
Minar-e-Pakistan harassment: Police to continue questioning Tiktoker’s friend, suspects

Prosecutor-general says case high-profile, needs detailed investigation

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
A Lahore sessions court has remanded eight men, including the victim's friend Rambo, into police custody for four days in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case. The suspects have been accused of groping and assaulting a TikToker at the Greater Iqbal Park on Independence Day. Judicial Magistrate Hassan Sarfraz Cheema heard the case on Saturday. The suspects were brought to court amid tight security. The prosecutor-general requested the court to give police time to question the suspects. "The case is high-profile and we don't want any unfair decision to be taken," he said, adding that the police are yet to obtain important video evidence of the crime. At the hearing on Friday, the case took a new turn after Deputy Inspector-General Shariq Jamal Khan revealed investigations into the case. He told the court that Rambo had been blackmailing the TikToker with "indecent and inappropriate" videos. The DIG said that the suspect has extorted Rs1 million from the victim so far. "The Tiktoker said that the plan to go to Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 was devised by Rambo too," he added. On Saturday, Rambo's counsel argued that the TikToker has known him for a while now. "The videos are a year old and were filmed after her [the victim's] permission." He added that Ayesha had asked for Rs500,000 from every suspect arrested in the case. "Rambo told her not to run after money, but she threatened to file a case against him if he didn't comply." After hearing arguments from both sides, the court decided to grant time to the police to investigate Rambo and other suspects. Case timeline August 18: An FIR was registered against 400 men at the Lari Adda Police Station in Lahore for harassing and looting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.August 21: The police arrested 104 suspects after identification. August 22: TikToker rejected claims the incident was a "publicity stunt". August 25: The Lahore court decided to conduct an identification parade of 104 men.September 1: The TikToker identified six men in the identification parade. September 11: The court extended the physical remand of six men. October 9: Rambo and seven other men were detained by the police.
Case timeline

  • August 18: An FIR was registered against 400 men at the Lari Adda Police Station in Lahore for harassing and looting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14.
  • August 21: The police arrested 104 suspects after identification.
  • August 22: TikToker rejected claims the incident was a “publicity stunt”.
  • August 25: The Lahore court decided to conduct an identification parade of 104 men.
  • September 1: The TikToker identified six men in the identification parade.
  • September 11: The court extended the physical remand of six men.
  • October 9: Rambo and seven other men were detained by the police.

 
Minar-e-Pakistan incident
Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case
 

