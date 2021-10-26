Tuesday, October 26, 2021  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1443
Minar-e-Pakistan harassment: Police request for Rambo’s custody turned down

Police continues to analyse voice messages

Posted: Oct 26, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago



Photo: File

A Lahore court has rejected the application to hand over Rambo in the police custody again from the jail in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case.

Rambo, who was a friend of the victim, was arrested after the victim accused him of orchestrating the August 14 incident at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

He was sent to jail on judicial remand earlier this month.

However, the Police has not been able to complete the investigation of the case and the investigating officer submitted an application before the judicial magistrate, requesting Rambo’s police custody.

According to the application, the officer said Rambo’s voice messages have to undergo forensic analysis by the FIA and for that the police needed Rambo in their custody.

The court remarked that the accused had been sent to jail on judicial remand.

The interrogation should have been completed during his physical remand, the magistrate said rejecting the application.

Rambo and eight other accused were arrested by Lahore police on October 8. The arrests were made after the victim nominated Rambo and 12 others, holding them all responsible for the incident. 

Rambo was detained for “blackmailing” and possessing “indecent videos” of the victim. 

Earlier this month, an audio clip of Rambo and the victim surfaced on social media. According to the police, it revealed that both of them had been planning to extort money from the suspects in the case. 

On October 12, the woman filed a complaint at Lahore’s Shahdara police station against a TikToker named Ali Shah from Rawalpindi. She said he and his accomplices had been sending her death threats. 

Timeline of the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case 

  • August 18: An FIR was registered against 400 men at the Lari Adda Police Station in Lahore for harassing and looting a woman at Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14. 
  • August 21: The police arrested 104 suspects after identification. 
  • August 22: TikToker rejected claims the incident was a “publicity stunt”. 
  • August 25: The Lahore court decided to conduct an identification parade of 104 men. 
  • September 1: The TikToker identified six men in the identification parade. 
  • September 11: The court extended the physical remand of six men. 
  • October 9: Rambo and seven other men were detained by the police. 
  • October 10: Rambo and complainant’s audiotape surfaces 
  • October 12: Tiktoker complains of death threats. 
  • October 15: Rambo and seven other accused were sent to jail 
  • October 19: Rambo and seven other accused file for bail 
  • October 23: Rambo pleads not guilty in bail petition

