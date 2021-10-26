Minar-e-Pakistan harassment: Police request for Rambo’s custody turned down

A Lahore court has rejected the application to hand over Rambo in the police custody again from the jail in the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case.

Rambo, who was a friend of the victim, was arrested after the victim accused him of orchestrating the August 14 incident at the Minar-e-Pakistan.

He was sent to jail on judicial remand earlier this month.

However, the Police has not been able to complete the investigation of the case and the investigating officer submitted an application before the judicial magistrate, requesting Rambo’s police custody.

According to the application, the officer said Rambo’s voice messages have to undergo forensic analysis by the FIA and for that the police needed Rambo in their custody.

The court remarked that the accused had been sent to jail on judicial remand.

The interrogation should have been completed during his physical remand, the magistrate said rejecting the application.

Rambo and eight other accused were arrested by Lahore police on October 8. The arrests were made after the victim nominated Rambo and 12 others, holding them all responsible for the incident.

Rambo was detained for “blackmailing” and possessing “indecent videos” of the victim.

Earlier this month, an audio clip of Rambo and the victim surfaced on social media. According to the police, it revealed that both of them had been planning to extort money from the suspects in the case.

On October 12, the woman filed a complaint at Lahore’s Shahdara police station against a TikToker named Ali Shah from Rawalpindi. She said he and his accomplices had been sending her death threats.

Timeline of the Minar-e-Pakistan harassment case