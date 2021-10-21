Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Milk price hike anticipated as buffalo care becomes expensive

Steps being taken to improve quality of milk: food department

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
The people of Karachi will now have to pay more for milk and the buffaloes are to be blamed for it. "The animal's upkeep and care are not cheap anymore," the commissioner of Karachi told the Sindh High Court. At a hearing on Thursday, a report was submitted in the court. It stated that the upkeep – fodder, and care – of one buffalo cost Rs400 in 2018, now it costs Rs550.  The court was hearing a contempt of court petition against the commissioner for his failure to control the hike in milk prices in the city.  Karachi Assistant Commissioner Aijaz Rind informed the judge that an initial meeting with the stakeholders has taken place and new prices will be determined soon. Another meeting will take place on October 28, where the recommendations of stakeholders will be deliberated upon. The report submitted by the commissioner stated that five million litres of milk is produced every day in more than seven thousand dairies of the city and steps are being taken to control milk prices. Since January 2021, 1,900 hoarders have been fined in excess of Rs10 million.  The Sindh Food Authority has ensured that steps are being taken to improve the quality of milk. The authority has decided to conduct raids to monitor the commodity's quality. The court sought replies from the petitioner and adjourned the proceedings till December 9. At the moment, the price of milk in Karachi ranges between Rs130 and Rs140 per litre. Earlier this month, the court dismissed a petition against a hike in milk prices in the city. It remarked that if an order is passed, milk producers will add six litres of water in milk instead of four litres.   “We ordered milk to be sold at Rs94 per litre in 2018, but now everything has gotten expensive,” the court pointed out, consequently instructing the commissioner to devise a mechanism to control and determine the prices. 
FaceBook WhatsApp

The people of Karachi will now have to pay more for milk and the buffaloes are to be blamed for it. “The animal’s upkeep and care are not cheap anymore,” the commissioner of Karachi told the Sindh High Court.

At a hearing on Thursday, a report was submitted in the court. It stated that the upkeep – fodder, and care – of one buffalo cost Rs400 in 2018, now it costs Rs550. 

The court was hearing a contempt of court petition against the commissioner for his failure to control the hike in milk prices in the city. 

Karachi Assistant Commissioner Aijaz Rind informed the judge that an initial meeting with the stakeholders has taken place and new prices will be determined soon. Another meeting will take place on October 28, where the recommendations of stakeholders will be deliberated upon.

The report submitted by the commissioner stated that five million litres of milk is produced every day in more than seven thousand dairies of the city and steps are being taken to control milk prices. Since January 2021, 1,900 hoarders have been fined in excess of Rs10 million. 

The Sindh Food Authority has ensured that steps are being taken to improve the quality of milk. The authority has decided to conduct raids to monitor the commodity’s quality.

The court sought replies from the petitioner and adjourned the proceedings till December 9.

At the moment, the price of milk in Karachi ranges between Rs130 and Rs140 per litre.

Earlier this month, the court dismissed a petition against a hike in milk prices in the city. It remarked that if an order is passed, milk producers will add six litres of water in milk instead of four litres.  

“We ordered milk to be sold at Rs94 per litre in 2018, but now everything has gotten expensive,” the court pointed out, consequently instructing the commissioner to devise a mechanism to control and determine the prices. 

 
milk prices Sindh High Court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
milk prices, sindh food authority, karachi milk prices, price of milk in karachi
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Weather update: Pakistan braces for colder days from Oct 22
Weather update: Pakistan braces for colder days from Oct 22
Does Pakistan have laws on cryptocurrency, asks court
Does Pakistan have laws on cryptocurrency, asks court
London: SBP governor chased by Pakistani journalists with questions
London: SBP governor chased by Pakistani journalists with questions
FIR registered for misuse of official vehicle in Lahore
FIR registered for misuse of official vehicle in Lahore
No-confidence move tabled against Jam Kamal Khan
No-confidence move tabled against Jam Kamal Khan
IMF outlook projects lower inflation rates for Pakistan
IMF outlook projects lower inflation rates for Pakistan
Thieves try to break open ATM in Karachi
Thieves try to break open ATM in Karachi
Epsilon Covid-19 variant takes hold in Pakistan amid vaccination calls
Epsilon Covid-19 variant takes hold in Pakistan amid vaccination calls
Baqir says rupee devaluation benefits overseas Pakistanis, terms inflation artificial
Baqir says rupee devaluation benefits overseas Pakistanis, terms inflation artificial
PM suggests targeted subsidies to counter rising inflation
PM suggests targeted subsidies to counter rising inflation
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.