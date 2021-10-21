Milk price hike anticipated as buffalo care becomes expensive

The people of Karachi will now have to pay more for milk and the buffaloes are to be blamed for it. “The animal’s upkeep and care are not cheap anymore,” the commissioner of Karachi told the Sindh High Court.

At a hearing on Thursday, a report was submitted in the court. It stated that the upkeep – fodder, and care – of one buffalo cost Rs400 in 2018, now it costs Rs550.

The court was hearing a contempt of court petition against the commissioner for his failure to control the hike in milk prices in the city.

Karachi Assistant Commissioner Aijaz Rind informed the judge that an initial meeting with the stakeholders has taken place and new prices will be determined soon. Another meeting will take place on October 28, where the recommendations of stakeholders will be deliberated upon.

The report submitted by the commissioner stated that five million litres of milk is produced every day in more than seven thousand dairies of the city and steps are being taken to control milk prices. Since January 2021, 1,900 hoarders have been fined in excess of Rs10 million.

The Sindh Food Authority has ensured that steps are being taken to improve the quality of milk. The authority has decided to conduct raids to monitor the commodity’s quality.

The court sought replies from the petitioner and adjourned the proceedings till December 9.

At the moment, the price of milk in Karachi ranges between Rs130 and Rs140 per litre.

Earlier this month, the court dismissed a petition against a hike in milk prices in the city. It remarked that if an order is passed, milk producers will add six litres of water in milk instead of four litres.

“We ordered milk to be sold at Rs94 per litre in 2018, but now everything has gotten expensive,” the court pointed out, consequently instructing the commissioner to devise a mechanism to control and determine the prices.