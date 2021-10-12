Militant killed in North Waziristan

A suspected terrorist has been killed in the Mir Ali town of North Waziristan district in erstwhile FATA during an operation by security forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations or ISPR has said.

The intelligence-based operation was conducted following a tip-off, according to the ISPR.

Forces recovered weapons and ammunition from a terrorist hideout where one militant was killed, it said.

Militants have carried out multiple attacks on security forces in Kyber Pakhtunkhwa’s North Waziristan district since the Taliban takeover of Kabul on August 15.

At least five security personnel were martyred earlier this month when vehicles of security forces were targeted in the Spin Wam area of North Waziristan.

In another attack, a Pakistan Army soldier was martyred on October 4.

In September, security forces killed a number of suspected terrorists, including a banned Tehreek-i-Taliban commander identified as Saifullah.