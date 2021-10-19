Milad celebrations: camel rally, gigantic tasbih, tons of milkshake

While a large number of believers take part in processions or pray at mosques, some of the devotees have come up with unique ideas to celebrate the Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH), ranging from a camel rally to offering several tons of milkshake to passersby.

In Multan children and elders joined a camel rally. Nearly 100 camels were decorated in connection with the Eid Milad-un-Nabi and paraded in the city.

The camel being one of the animals that Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) rode during his lifetime is given special importance by many Muslims.

In Sialkot, eight types of pulses were used to paint the images of Madina’s Green Dome (Gumbad-e-Khazra in Urdu) and the Kaaba.

The artists used red beans, gram, and maash and mung beans among other pulses to create the images.

Five artists, who happened to be friends, took a total of 11 days to complete the work.

In Jhang, a gigantic tasbih, or rosary, was put on display at an exhibition for women at the Jhang Art Gallery on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

The craftspersons used more than 80 kilograms of wood to make the tasbih.

With its huge beads, the tasbih is 17-foot-long and has the names of Allah inscribed on the beads. In its final version, the tasbih weighs 80 kilograms.

In Mandi Bahauddin, people decided to serve milkshake to devotees and passersby. They ended up making around 6.2 tons (5,600kg) tons of milkshake.

A volunteer prepares milkshake on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Mandi Bahauuddin.

The milkshake was to be served mainly to the participants of the main procession of Eid Milad-un-Nabi.

A local trader who funded the endeavour told SAMAA that they began to stockpile mangoes several months ago.

Rashid Hameed from Multan, Shehzad Ahmed from Sialkot, Arshad Khan from Jhang, and Diwan Adil from Mandi Bahauddin contributed to this report.