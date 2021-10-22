Friday, October 22, 2021  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1443
Met office predicts thunderstorm, snowfall from today

As Chitral receives first rain of autumn

Posted: Oct 22, 2021
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 42 mins ago

Chitral has received the first rain of autumn as the Met Office has predicted rain, thunderstorm and snowfall in upper and central parts of the country from Friday to Sunday.

Cold winds have lowered the temperature in Chitral.

Areas that may receive rain, wind-thunderstorm and snowfall include Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajour, Karam, Waziristan, and Kohat.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather alert.

The PDMA spokesperson advised tourists to not visit the land-sliding prone areas. In case of emergencies, people can call on PDMA’s helpline 1700. The authority says that the emergency operation centre is completely active.

PDAM has also asked the district administration to stay alert.

Last week, Pakistan witnessed its first snowfall in the northern areas signaling the arrival of winters. Snow was reported in Battagram and Mansehra towns, parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab's Nathiagali.

