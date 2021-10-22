Met office predicts thunderstorm, snowfall from today

As Chitral receives first rain of autumn

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Cold winds have lowered the temperature in Chitral.

Areas that may receive rain, wind-thunderstorm and snowfall include Dir, Swat, Malakand, Kohistan, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Swabi, Mardan, Nowshera, Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Charsadda, Bajour, Karam, Waziristan, and Kohat.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued a weather alert.

The PDMA spokesperson advised tourists to not visit the land-sliding prone areas. In case of emergencies, people can call on PDMA’s helpline 1700. The authority says that the emergency operation centre is completely active.

PDAM has also asked the district administration to stay alert.

Last week, Pakistan witnessed its first snowfall in the northern areas signaling the arrival of winters. Snow was reported in Battagram and Mansehra towns, parts of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Punjab's Nathiagali.