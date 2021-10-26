Meeting called to demolish Nasla Tower in controlled detonation

Karachi Commissioner has called a meeting of experts and officials to decide on the safest way to demolish the Nasla Tower in a controlled detonation and to maintain the law and order.

A team of the Pakistan Army’s engineers would also brief the meeting, being held Tuesday afternoon, on the use of controlled detonation, sources told SAMAA Digital.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on Monday told authorities to implement within one week his earlier order to demolish the building. The CJP also ordered that water and electricity connections to the building be cut by Wednesday, October 27 (tomorrow).

The Nasla Tower, a 15-storey residential building at the intersection of Shahrah-e-Faisal and Sharah-e-Quaideen, was declared illegal by the apex court earlier this year.

Karachi Commissioner Iqbal Memon has invited NED Univerity Vice-Chancellor and other engineering experts to the meeting. He has sought technical and seismic feasibility of the Nasla Tower and ground support for the demolition process from the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) of the Pakistan Army.

Officials from the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Karachi Metropolitan Corporation, and Sindh Solid Waste Management Board will attend the meeting.

Sindh Rangers and Police officials have also been invited to the meeting to chart out a strategy to maintain the law and order, as occupants of the building have vowed to resist the demolition operation.

Other officials to participate in the meeting include Deputy Commissioner East and Assistant Commissioner Firozabad.

Commissioner Memon says the demolition is to be carried out in compliance with the Supreme Court order.

“In view of the court order, administrative arrangements are being speeded up. I am monitoring everything myself. A report will be submitted to the Supreme Court after the execution of the Nasla Tower demolition operation,” he said.

Notices Served to residents

The district administration served notices on the residents of Nasla Tower earlier this month. They have been told to vacate the building by Wednesday, October 27.

District East issued the notices on October 12 after the apex court rejected a review petition against a June order of the court.

The notices say the Karachi commissioner has to submit a report about the implementation of the SC’s instructions and ensure that the building is vacated.

“Take notice that you are required to vacate the building ie Nasla Tower within (15) days,” the notices read.

“In case of failure, necessary proceedings under Section 3 of Sindh Public Property (Removal of Encroachment) Act, 2010 may be initiated against you, or other coercive action may be taken,” residents we told.

The district authorities have also advertised the same notices in local newspapers.

Enchroached land

Nasla Tower was declared to have been constructed on encroached land by the Supreme Court on June 16, 2021.

The court issued a demolition order after concluding that there is “no denial” that the plot was expanded illegally. The original plot was 780 square yards but the tower was built on 1,044 square yards, according to the verdict.

“A service road has been encroached on and the tower exists on an area in excess of what was originally leased,” it added.

Consequently, the tower’s builder and residents separately filed review petitions to stop the authorities from demolishing it.

At a hearing on September 23, the petitioners’ lawyer argued that the construction was allowed despite lease cancellations, adding that in these circumstances the residents are not at fault.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan replied that it was the responsibility of the residents to check the legality of the apartments before they bought them. “Are you not aware of the forgery that takes place in the city? How can you buy a house without inspection?”

He reassured that the affectees would be paid compensation, according to the market value of the towers, by the government within three months and told the authorities to continue the demolition without any delay.

Each apartment at Nasla Tower costs around Rs3 million.