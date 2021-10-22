Friday, October 22, 2021  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1443
Maulana Fazl calls off Karachi visit amid PDM protests

The Karachi rally will begin from Empress Market

Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 11 mins ago

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called off his visit to Karachi as the Pakistan Democratic Movement gears up for another rally in the city against the PTI government. According to reports, the politician will address his supporters via a telephone call. JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will lead the rally in Karachi. It will begin from Empress Market after Friday prayers. The opposition allowance kicked off its campaign against inflation and unemployment in the country today. A rally will be held from Lahore's Jain Mandir Chowk as well. Protests will be held in Peshawar, Swat, and Shangla as well. Rallies in Mianwali and Bhakkar will be taken out on October 24. The new series of anti-government demonstrations began on October 17 in Faisalabad's Dhobi Ghat ground. It announced to hold at least 30 rallies by the end of 2021. The Faisalabad rally came at the point when PM Imran Khan approved a petroleum price hike allowing the opposition to put the government in a bad light. PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has vowed to run a countrywide movement against inflation and the PDM will make the next plan after completing the first phase. PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and the JUI-F chief agreed to take to the streets to save the nation.
JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has called off his visit to Karachi as the Pakistan Democratic Movement gears up for another rally in the city against the PTI government.

According to reports, the politician will address his supporters via a telephone call. JUI-F leader Abdul Ghafoor Haideri will lead the rally in Karachi. It will begin from Empress Market after Friday prayers.

The opposition allowance kicked off its campaign against inflation and unemployment in the country today. A rally will be held from Lahore’s Jain Mandir Chowk as well. Protests will be held in Peshawar, Swat, and Shangla as well.

Rallies in Mianwali and Bhakkar will be taken out on October 24.

The new series of anti-government demonstrations began on October 17 in Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat ground. It announced to hold at least 30 rallies by the end of 2021.

The Faisalabad rally came at the point when PM Imran Khan approved a petroleum price hike allowing the opposition to put the government in a bad light. PDM head Maulana Fazlur Rehman has vowed to run a countrywide movement against inflation and the PDM will make the next plan after completing the first phase.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and the JUI-F chief agreed to take to the streets to save the nation.

 
