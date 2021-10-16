Maryam Nawaz prepares to share ‘important information’ at Faisalabad rally

Says in doubt if government would complete the term

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice-President Maryam Nawaz on Saturday lashed out at the Imran Khan government for the dengue outbreak in Punjab and the record-high petrol prices in the country as she prepared to share “important information” with people at PDM’s Faisalabad rally.

“The loss of lives in Punjab is not because of the dengue outbreak. Instead, it is because of the government’s incompetency,” she said. “The government has zero interest in addressing the issues faced by people.”

The total number of reported cases in the province crossed the 5,000 mark Saturday. So far, 23 people have succumbed to the dengue virus in Lahore alone.

Maryam said that earlier the government was fixated with taking “revenge” from the opposition and now it is focused on saving itself from the consequences of its “poor” policies. “I am in doubts now if the government can complete the tenure,” she added.

Reacting to the recent hike in petrol prices, the PML-N leader has termed the deicion of taking petrol prices to the record high as a “cruelty with the nation”.

“Not everybody has friends in Pandora Box who feed you,” she jibed at the government leaders. “Where will people find the money to pay their electricity and gas bills?” she asked.

The federal government has increased the petrol price by Rs10.49 to Rs137.79 per litre. The price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has also been increased by Rs12.44 per liter to Rs134.48.

PDM rally in Faisalabad

Talking about Pakistan Democratic Movement’s rally in Faisalabad tonight, Maryam Nawaz claimed that PDM’s narrative has proved successful as the ruling PTI now sees its future hang in the balance. “I want to share important information with the nation in my address,” she said.

She denied PDM has plans for a long march against the government. “The government is marching against itself,” she added.

Meeting with US Chargé d’affaires

PML-N’s vice president said her meeting with the US Chargé d’affaires Angela Aggeler was “big news” for people who have been waiting for a call from the US President Joe Biden.

“We had discussions on many topics and I have shared PML-N’s concerns regarding Pakistan with Aggeler,” she said.

On Thursday, Aggeler met with Maryam and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

According to a statement issued by the PML-N, Aggeler praised Shehbaz’s services as Punjab chief minister, especially his efforts to end load-shedding and defeat terrorism.

